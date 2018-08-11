If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia

The residents of Pulga, California, have been issued a mandatory evacuation due to a nearby fire. CAL Fire says resources are being brought in from across the state to fight the fire.

The Camp Fire is located near Camp Creek Road and Pulga Road, Jarbo Gap, and off Highway 70 along the Feather River Canyon.

A lot of people shared videos and photos on social media as they watched the fire grow in size. The pictures capture the dark skies, thick smoke, and long lines of traffic for people trying to evacuate.

#CampFire

near Feather River Hospital

Paradise CA, Pentz Rd pic.twitter.com/gEIOxkHgEX — wcoast777 (@wcoast777) November 8, 2018

Clark road in paradise 10:00 AM. Stay safe everyone 😔 #campfire pic.twitter.com/TOGElPBw0n — NICO 🖤 (@nicohenson) November 8, 2018

#campfire from Fair street in Chico. My little heart is breaking for the Ridge. Stay safe Paradise and surrounding communities pic.twitter.com/wCXS7gE9dD — jackie (@jackieglazerr) November 8, 2018

This is the daylight we're looking for.

0950

Paradise, CA#CampFire pic.twitter.com/tdHDHs9VuS — Glennui (@glenncanon) November 8, 2018

