The Camp Fire is on track to become the costliest wildfire in California history, surpassing last year’s Tubbs Fire with more than 10,000 more structures destroyed in the blaze, so far.

Risk modeling and analytics firm RMS is estimating that wildfires in California will cost the insurance industry between $9 billion and $13 billion. According to the firm, this fire season is notable as it “represents the second consecutive year with more than $10 billion in insured wildfire loss.”

This begs the question: Where does the money come from to pay for wildfire damage?

In the aftermath of the Thomas Fire last year, some groups like Thomas Aquinas College sought the help of insurance and donors to cover costs to make the campus whole again, but others who lost homes and businesses were not so lucky.

For those who are uninsured or underinsured, FEMA offers individual and household disaster assistance, that can help pay for damages to homes and businesses. Those in need can go to disasterassistance.gov.

With the Trump Administration enacting a Major Disaster Declaration for California wildfires, the gates are open for federal funding to be funneled into recovery efforts. Funding through the declarations covers up to 75 percent of costs incurred by California for removing debris, conducting emergency activities, providing transitional sheltering, and more.

The Trump Administration has also issued three Fire Management Assistance Grants, which reimburse California for up to 75 percent of the costs incurred for sending firefighting assets to affected areas.

So far, 1,386 individual assistance applications for those affected by California wildfires have been approved. Approximately $3,769,738.55 has been approved through the Individual and Households Program.

Who else pays for wildfires?

One answer is taxpayers.

Earlier this year, Governor Jerry Brown signed Senate Bill 901 into law, allowing utility companies to bill their customers to pay for legal settlements stemming from devastating wildfires in 2017, even if the blazes were due to the company’s mismanagement.

Before the bill was passed, California held utility companies 100 percent liable for damages caused by their equipment, even if they followed all necessary safety precautions.

Last year’s wine country fires were found to be the fault of downed power lines that belonged to the utility company, Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E). Rather than risk the company going bankrupt from facing billions of dollars in liability, SB 901 allows the Public Utilities Commission to consider just how much liability the utility can absorb.

In cases where the company acted reasonably to try to prevent a wildfire, PG&E will be able to use state-authorized bonds to pay for lawsuits filed against the company. The bonds will be billed to customers and are likely to lead to rate-hikes on monthly bills. Additional costs that PG&E can’t pay for, without going bankrupt, will also be billed to customers.

Now, in the wake of the Camp Fire, California utilities are again facing pressure from the possibility that they are liable for damages. The Camp Fire is now the most destructive wildfire in California history, leading to billions of dollars in damages.

While it is unclear if SB 901 will apply to the recent wildfire incidents, as it specifically refers to 2017 wildfire expenses, California wildfires are becoming more and more expensive. Lawmakers may have to find other ways to foot the bill in the future.

