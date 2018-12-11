The Rock of Life Fellowship congregation in Chico gathered Sunday to pray for all those affected by the devastating Camp Fire.

Pastors Alfredo and Debbie Romero were among those who lost their homes.

“In the end, it’s not about us. It’s about our community, it’s about our friends, it’s about the extended family that doesn’t have anybody,” said Romero. “We have people that will love them and there is hope.”

Romero says he’s helped people his whole life, but now it’s him counting on the community for support.

“Part of the healing process is seeing our human emotions. Not just the mourning and sadness, but also the joy that you can have. That’s one thing about our faith is that it brings joy that no matter what happens we can find joy somehow, anywhere,” Romero added.

Many of the members of the congregation joined Romero to share their stories about escaping the flames and losing their homes on Thursday.

“No one’s story, no one’s hurt is any less important. So, when we came together it just kind of meshed,” said Maxine Wong, one of the members who lost her home. “I know if I wasn’t as strong as I thought I was going to be, I know somebody else would have helped me.”

Camp Fire: Scenes of the aftermath Pictured are cars that were burned by the Camp Fire Many homes have been lost in the Camp Fire Pictured is a car burned by the Camp Fire On this Veterans Day the flag still stands in Paradise, California Some the of the devastation left behind by the Camp Fire in Paradise Pictured is a downed power line next to a burned car. Pictured is what is left standing of a Safeway store in Paradise, CA. Here is what is left of a home in Paradise, Calif. A power line went down near on intersection Ridgecrest Drive. A part of the powerline down on Ridgecrest Drive has sparked flames. Here is what is left of a home in Paradise, Calif. The remnants of the Paradise Inn. Here is a smoldering home fire. Another burned car in Paradise, Calif. Here is a car collision in Paradise,Calif., headed out of town. Here is a car burned in Paradise, Calif. Ken's Automotive Service is burned down in Paradise, Calif. Pictured are first respondents and a downed powerline in Paradise, Calif. Here is a photo of Skyway in Paradise, Calif. Here is another view off of Skyway in Paradise, Calif. Here is another image of Skyway in Paradise, Calif.

As Wong shared the horrifying memories of watching her house burn down, she says she’s finding comfort knowing she’s not alone as she looks to heal.

“Don’t be afraid to ask for help because you can’t go through this alone, you can’t do it alone,” Wong said.

Other churchgoers brought clothes, shoes, toiletries and other essential items for the victims of the Camp Fire.

