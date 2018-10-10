One year after the Tubbs Fire destroyed homes in the Coffey Park neighborhood, people gathered to remember the loss they experienced.

Jeff Okrepkie lost his home in the Tubbs Fire. He lived on Espresso Court. He found out the fire was getting closer to his home when he walked outside and heard a neighbor screaming.

"She screamed, 'It hopped the 101!'" Okrepkie said. "'Hopper (Avenue) is on fire! Get out! Get out!' And that's when we ran into our houses and packed up all that we could and got out."

There wasn't much left of his home, except for the mailbox out in front. His neighbors across from him lost their home, too.

"Even the night of the fire we were all out front trying to decide what to do," said Wendy Deas, neighbor.

Another neighbor on Espresso Court not only lost her home, but her pets that night, as well.

"We lost our animals in the fire," Kim King said. "That's hard. We still have nightmares or dreams they're coming back."

However, all the loss brought them together more than just as neighbors. Over the last year, many of them became friends who they refer to now as family.

"I've been able to meet people a mile and a half away," Okrepkie said. "Blocks and blocks away. People I wouldn't have crossed paths with."

They've also built a support system to help one another out through rebuilding their homes and their lives. An organization was created called "Coffey Strong" to help provide resources for residents.

King says the help she's getting from the community is why there are so many people in high spirits.

"Everybody has been amazing and wonderful, but having people close to you that understand has been the biggest gift," King said.

© 2018 KXTV