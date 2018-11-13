Students affected by the Camp Fire will not have to worry about meeting the admissions application deadline.

California State University [CSU] is offering admission application deadline extensions for students who were impacted by the wildfires in California. The original deadline is Nov. 30, 2018, however, those impacted students can request a deadline extension and prevent a current tragedy from impacting their immediate academic future.

The application deadline for the specified programs will be extended to Dec. 15, 2018. The CSU system has 23 campuses currently accepting applications, however, those impacted by the Camp Fire may not have the resources to meet current deadlines. To apply for a deadline extension:

Create an application profile on the Cal State website

Add programs to their application (only the programs added will be granted a deadline extension)

Requests can be emailed to calstateapply@calstate.edu with the subject line: "Extension Request – Fire Event." The request will need the student's full name and CAS ID number from the Cal State application. Incomplete requests will be returned and may delay the process.

Requests for an extension must be done before Friday, Nov. 30. After this date, students have to request extensions directly to the CSU campuses for any further extension.

Applicants will also get a coupon code which waive the application fee for up to four campuses.

