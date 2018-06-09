If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

The Delta fire began on Wednesday September 5th about two miles north of the town of Lakehead. Authorities haven't released the exact cause but say it is man-made. That doesn't necessarily mean arson, it could have been an accident.

Click here to see the current incident overview from the U.S. Forest Service. It has the latest evacuation information.

Here is a map of where the Delta Fire is located from CAL FIRE:

Here is a live look at road closures and traffic in the area from Waze:

PHOTOS: Delta Fire
Fire surrounds an intersection during the Delta Fire in near Delta, California on September 6, 2018. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)
TOPSHOT - Light from a train is seen as it rounds a bend near the Sacramento River as flames from the Delta Fire fill a valley in Delta, California on September 6, 2018. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)
Smoke, fire and the Sacramento River fill a valley as the Delta Fire rages into the night near Delta, California on September 6, 2018. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)
A firefighter sprays down a burned big rig truck that was abandoned along Interstate 5 as the Delta Fire tore through the region in Delta, California on September 5, 2018. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)
Fire trucks drive away from a burning hillside during the Delta Fire in Pollard Flat, California, on September 5, 2018. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)
TOPSHOT - Fire trucks drive away from a burning hillside during the Delta Fire in Delta, south of Pollard Flat, California on September 5, 2018. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)
TOPSHOT - A fire vehicle passes by an abandoned burned out truck along interstate 5 after the Delta Fire tore through the region and jumped the road in Delta, California on September 5, 2018. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)
A firefighter douses what's left of a burned vehicle left abandoned on interstate 5 after the Delta Fire tore through the region and jumped the road in Delta, south of Pollard Flat, California on September 5, 2018. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)
An abandoned burned out truck rests along interstate 5 after the Delta Fire tore through the region and jumped the road in Delta, south of Pollard Flat, California on September 5, 2018. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)
An abandoned smoldering truck rests along interstate 5 after the Delta Fire tore through the region and jumped the road in Delta, south of Pollard Flat, California on September 5, 2018. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)

One more thing... Watch: Devastating fires aren't just a rural problem anymore. As our climate and communities change, so does when and where wildfires will strike next. ABC10's Monica Woods shows why:

