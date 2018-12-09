If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

The Delta Fire, in Shatsa and Trinity counties, has burned nearly 54,000 acres and is at 11 percent containment, according to the latest numbers from CAL FIRE.

More than 2,800 fire fighting personnel have been deployed to battle the blaze, which began on Wednesday Sept. 5.

The Incident Information System lists the following road closures, evacuation locations and other relevant information associated with the Delta Fire:

Road Closures/Openings: Interstate 5 between Redding and Mt. Shasta is open. Travel is reduced to one lane in each direction for approximately seventeen miles. Motorists are asked to drive with caution, obey all traffic control operations and be patient. Lengthy delay. Flammable vehicles are not allowed.

Forest Area Closures: To provide for public safety during the suppression of the Delta Fire, Shasta-Trinity National Forest lands, roads, and trails around the fire perimeter have been closed (Order No. 14-18-18). For specific recreation information, please call the Shasta Lake Ranger District at (530) 275-1587 or the Mt. Shasta Ranger Station at (530) 926-4511.

Shasta County Evacuations: The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office has issued mandatory evacuations for residents along the Interstate 5 corridor from exit 707 at Vollmers north to exit 714 at Gibson. Follow the Shasta County Sheriff’s Facebook page. Siskiyou County Evacuations: The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office has issued an evacuation warning, not a mandatory evacuation, for all residents of Dunsmuir.

Trinity County Evacuations: The Trinity County Sheriff's Office has issued a mandatory evacuation notice for residents of East Fork Road to Ramshorn Road east to the Shasta Trinity County line. There will be a hard road closure at East Side Road and East Fork Road for nonresidents. There is an evacuation advisory only from the East Fork/East Side Road junction west to Highway 3 northward to Ramshorn Road.

An evacuation center has been opened at the National Guard Armory, 618 Everitt Memorial Hwy in Mount Shasta, California. A shelter in Redding, located at 100 Mercy Oaks Drive, is on standby.

A tentative containment date is listed as Sept. 22.

