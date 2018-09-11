If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

All three evacuation centers in Chico have been reported full to capacity.

As of a Thursday night, there were more than 200 evacuees at the Neighborhood Church of Chico, according to Heath Wakelee with the American Red Cross Gold Country Region.

Many people have decided to sleep outside of the Neighborhood Church of Chico. The shelter is at capacity, those who aren’t sleeping inside, are on the lawn or in their car. @ABC10 pic.twitter.com/93M8EbfCeR — Carlos Herrera (@carlosnewstv) November 9, 2018

Many evacuees were turned away Thursday night. They were told to go to the nearest shelter at the Butte County Fairgrounds, nearly 30 miles away. As of Thursday night, several evacuees were not able to drive to the fairgrounds for shelter.

Here’s a quick update on the #CampFire from an evacuation center in Chico. @ABC10 pic.twitter.com/JcfZplTXrO — Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) November 9, 2018

The nearest gas station, three miles from the Neighborhood Church, has posted “We are currently out of gas” signs at all pumps.

Many evacuees we spoke with Thursday night said other nearby gas stations were also out of gas. Many of them decided to spend the night outside of the Neighborhood Church until the situation is resolved.

