The residents of Pulga have been issued a mandatory evacuation due to a nearby fire.
The Camp Fire, as it's being called by Cal Fire, is roughly 1,000 acres and just north of Oroville. It's currently located near Camp Creek Road and Pulga Road, Jarbo Gap, and off Highway 70 along the Feather River Canyon.
The Butte County Sheriff's Office says an evacuation order was issued Thursday for areas of Paradise, a town of about 27,000 people. Fire officials say firefighters are working to access the area and that the blaze continues to spread. An evacuation shelter has been established at Oroville Nazarene Church, 2238 Monte Vista Ave, Oroville.
Caltrans has issued an emergency closure of SR-70 to eastbound traffic at Pentz Road and westbound traffic at Greenville Wye.
The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warnings in much of Southern California and Northern California, saying low humidy and strong winds are expected to begin Thursday morning and continue through Friday evening.
This is a developing story. Stay with ABC10 for more information as it becomes available.