If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

PARADISE, Calif. -- A father and his two sons stayed behind when the Camp Fire broke out last Thursday morning. They wanted to make sure all their neighbors escaped.

The family lived in the Oak Hill Mobile Home Estates off of Bille Road. The father, Frank Wyatt, and his sons, Noah and Tim, stayed behind for five and a half hours. They knocked on their neighbors’ doors and assisted them.

Then they tried to hose down and contain the fire, but after several hours they had to leave with their family. About 20 of their family members lived in mobile home park.

RELATED STORY: Death toll stands at 71, more than 1,000 still missing

Frank Wyatt said he had to stay behind. He’s lived in Paradise for more than 30 years and needed to do it for his family and his town.

Oak Hill Mobile Home Estates was destroyed in the Camp Fire.

The family is currently trying to figure out permanent housing. They’re living in different cities right now.

ABC10’s Ananda Rochita will have more on this story on Late News Tonight at 11 p.m.

© 2018 KXTV