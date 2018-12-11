The Woosley Fire in the Thousand Oaks and Malibu area has burned more than 83,000 acres, destroyed more than 175 structures and killed at least 2 people since it began on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018.

Click HERE for the latest information and HERE for perimeter map from CAL FIRE.

RELATED: "California Wildfires: The New Normal" is ABC10's new 9-part series on how wildfires are changing lives across Northern California.

Many roads in the area are closed. This real-time Waze maps shows the latest conditions:

Here's a look at the California Office of Emergency Services map and resources allotment. (Note this map might take a few seconds to upload.)

Photos of Redding's Carr Fire:

Sights of the Southern California wildfires A helicopter drops water on a hot spot from the Woolsey Fire, November 10, 2018 along the 101 freeway in Calabasas, California. The freeway is closed to traffic to facilitate fire fighting efforts. - Firefighters in California on Saturday battled raging blazes at both ends of the state that have left at least nine people dead and thousands of homes destroyed, but there was little hope of containing the flames anytime soon. More than 250,000 people have been ordered to evacuate a wide area near the state capital Sacramento and, in southern California, the Hollywood resort town of Malibu. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images) A structure burns in the Point Dume neighborhood of Malibu, California, on November 10, 2018 after the Woolsey Fire tore through the neighborhood overnight. - Firefighters in California on Saturday battled raging blazes at both ends of the state that have left at least nine people dead and thousands of homes destroyed, but there was little hope of containing the flames anytime soon. More than 250,000 people have been ordered to evacuate a wide area near the state capital Sacramento and, in southern California, the Hollywood resort town of Malibu. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) / The erroneous mention[s] appearing in the metadata of this photo by Robyn Beck has been modified in AFP systems in the following manner: [Woolsey] instead of [Woosley]. Please immediately remove the erroneous mention[s] from all your online services and delete it (them) from your servers. If you have been authorized by AFP to distribute it (them) to third parties, please ensure that the same actions are carried out by them. Failure to promptly comply with these instructions will entail liability on your part for any continued or post notification usage. Therefore we thank you very much for all your attention and prompt action. We are sorry for the inconvenience this notification may cause and remain at your disposal for any further information you may require. (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images) A wall of a home destroyed in the Woolsey Fire lies on the ground, on November 10, 2018 in the Point Dume neighborhood of Malibu, California, after the fire tore through the neighborhood overnight. - Firefighters in California on Saturday battled raging blazes at both ends of the state that have left at least nine people dead and thousands of homes destroyed, but there was little hope of containing the flames anytime soon. More than 250,000 people have been ordered to evacuate a wide area near the state capital Sacramento and, in southern California, the Hollywood resort town of Malibu. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) / The erroneous mention[s] appearing in the metadata of this photo by Robyn Beck has been modified in AFP systems in the following manner: [Woolsey] instead of [Woosley]. Please immediately remove the erroneous mention[s] from all your online services and delete it (them) from your servers. If you have been authorized by AFP to distribute it (them) to third parties, please ensure that the same actions are carried out by them. Failure to promptly comply with these instructions will entail liability on your part for any continued or post notification usage. Therefore we thank you very much for all your attention and prompt action. We are sorry for the inconvenience this notification may cause and remain at your disposal for any further information you may require. (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images) TOPSHOT - Scorched hillsides and damaged power lines are seen along the Pacific Coast Highway near Leo Carrillo State Beach, November 10, 2018 in Malibu, California, November 10, 2018 after the Woosley Fire tore through the area overnight. - Firefighters in California on November 10 battled raging blazes at both ends of the state that have left at least nine people dead and thousands of homes destroyed, but there was little hope of containing the flames anytime soon. The Ventura County Fire Department said the "Woolsey Fire" had burned around 35,000 acres, was not contained, and that evacuation orders were issued for some 88,000 homes in the county and neighboring Los Angeles County. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images) Firefighters spray foam on hot embers along a hillside near homes on Latigo Canyon Road in Malibu, California, on November 10, 2018, as the fight against the Woolsey Fire continues. - Firefighters in California on November 10 battled raging blazes at both ends of the state that have left at least nine people dead and thousands of homes destroyed, but there was little hope of containing the flames anytime soon. The Ventura County Fire Department said the "Woolsey Fire" had burned around 35,000 acres, was not contained, and that evacuation orders were issued for some 88,000 homes in the county and neighboring Los Angeles County. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo credit should read FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images) Firetrucks are parked in front of evacuated homes as firefighters water down a hillside overlooking homes in West Hills, near Malibu, California on November 11, 2018, as the battle to control the Woolsey Fire continues. - Near Los Angeles, where the "Woolsey Fire" is threatening mansions and mobile homes alike in the coastal celebrity redoubt of Malibu, the death toll has so far been limited to two victims found in a vehicle on a private driveway. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo credit should read FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images) MALIBU, CA - NOVEMBER 11: Firefighters battle a blaze at the Salvation Army Camp on November 10, 2018 in Malibu, California. The Woolsey fire has burned over 70,000 acres and has reached the Pacific Coast at Malibu as it continues grow. (Photo by Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images) MALIBU, CA - NOVEMBER 11: A helicopter drops flame retardant on a wildfire on November 10, 2018 in Malibu, California. The Woolsey fire has burned over 70,000 acres and has reached the Pacific Coast at Malibu as it continues grow. (Photo by Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images) MALIBU, CA - NOVEMBER 11: Firefighters battle a blaze at the Salvation Army Camp on November 10, 2018 in Malibu, California. The Woolsey fire has burned over 70,000 acres and has reached the Pacific Coast at Malibu as it continues grow. (Photo by Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images) MALIBU, CA - NOVEMBER 11: Fire crews prepare to clear brush around a fire the Salvation Army Camp on November 10, 2018 in Malibu, California. The Woolsey fire has burned over 70,000 acres and has reached the Pacific Coast at Malibu as it continues grow. (Photo by Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images) Firefighters douse burning embers off Kanan Dume Road, a canyon road which cuts across the mountains to Malibu, California on November 11, 2018, as the battle to control the Woolsey Fire continues. - Near Los Angeles, where the "Woolsey Fire" is threatening mansions and mobile homes alike in the coastal celebrity redoubt of Malibu, the death toll has been limited to two victims found in a vehicle on a private driveway. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo credit should read FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images) MALIBU, CA - NOV 11: A structure burns at the Salvation Army Camp on November 10, 2018 in Malibu, California. The Woolsey fire has burned over 70,000 acres and has reached the Pacific Coast at Malibu as it continues grow. (Photo by Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images)

