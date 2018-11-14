The Woolsey Fire in the Thousand Oaks and Malibu area has burned more than 97,000 acres, destroyed hundreds of homes in L.A. and Ventura counties and killed at least 2 people since it began on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018.

Click HERE for the latest information and HERE for perimeter map from CAL FIRE.

Many roads in the area are closed. This real-time Waze maps shows the latest conditions:

Here's a look at the California Office of Emergency Services map and resources allotment. (Note this map might take a few seconds to upload.)

Get a lot of this in one map with Google's crisis map:

