PARADISE, Calif. – A flash flood watch will be in effect Wednesday for areas affected by the Camp Fire in Butte County.

The warning, issued by the National Weather Service, is in effect from 10 p.m. Wednesday, November 28 through 10 a.m. on Thursday, November 29.

A Flash Flood Watch indicates that flash flooding may be possible, depending on the projected rainfall rates and other factors. If Flash Flooding occurs, this can quickly become a dangerous and life threatening situation.

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for the burn scars in Northern California from Wednesday night through Thursday morning. Ash, mud, and debris flows will be possible with heavy rain. If you are near these areas, stay weather aware. #cawx pic.twitter.com/rTco36eeOB — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) November 27, 2018

If you or someone you know is in the impacted area - or located near a waterway downstream from the impacted area - you should be prepared to immediately evacuate to high ground in the event of heavy rainfall, an evacuation notice, or any evidence of soil instability in your area.

Call 911 if you see any evidence of soil instability or debris flow in your localized area.

At a press conference Wednesday, Butte County Sheriff officials reminded survivors who remains in these areas to be 100 percent prepared to evacuate again should the flash flood warning be issued. They also urged that as the weather continues, residents be vigilant about checking on the warnings and watches.

"Be prepared and do not wait for a Flash Flood Warning in order to take steps to protect life and property as these hazards may develop before a warning can be issued.," officials wrote in a release Tuesday. "There may be very little time to react once the storms and rain start."

This warning applies to all residents, persons traveling within the burn area, utility workers and emergency responders. Everyone is asked to remain alert and be prepared to take immediate action to reach high ground and safety should heavy rain develop.

For more information on the Camp Fire and resources, visit ButteCountyRecovers.org.

