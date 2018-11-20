WASHINGTON -- The deadly "Camp Fire" in Northern California continued to burn on Monday.

Officials said at least 77 people have been killed and over 10,000 homes have been burned in the wildfire.

The fire, which started on Nov. 8, has been reported to be the most destructive wildfire in the state of California.

On Monday, the DC Firefighters Association shared a map of what it would look like if the California fire happened in DC. The map gives a perspective of the impact of the devastating wildfire.

