If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

After Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday, comes Giving Tuesday. It's a day where people are encouraged to donate, volunteer, or give back to a charitable cause.

With all the devastating stores about the victims and survivors of the Camp Fire, many ABC10 viewers have reached out asking for the best ways to help.

Last week, we told you about a Rocklin couple who created a Facebook page called, 'Paradise Fire Adopt a Family' to connect Camp Fire survivors to individuals that can help meet their needs.

Leticia Garcia, who lost her home in Paradise, is a member of that group.

On November 8, Garcia and her five kids were forced to evacuate Paradise while her husband was receiving dialysis treatment. Like thousands of people who lost everything in the Camp Fire, the Garcia's walked out with nothing.

"I would like to feel normal because this is not normal. This is way out of our element and it's really different being on the receiving end like this," Garcia added. "It would be hard for anyone to be receiving something after they love to help other people."

Sign up for The Daily Blend Newsletter Sign up for The Daily Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. Get a daily e-mail with stories that inform, offer tips, and make you smile. Thank you for signing up for the Daily Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

When asked how people could help her family, Garcia hesitated asking for anything.

"It's more about our kids. We want to make sure they're taken care of. They start school on Monday so I just want to make sure they have their school clothes, shoes, backpacks and supplies for them to feel normal at school and not feel out of place," Garcia said.

As for she and her husband, Garcia said she'd like gas gift cards so she can get to work and her husband can get to dialysis.

The Garcia's created a fundraiser on Facebook and an Amazon wishlist that has some of the items they'd like to receive this holiday season.

The list includes an Ulta gift card, Subway gift card, plastic cups, sweatshirts, toys, and other supplies for the kids.

While essential toiletries like soap or deodorant may seem like the most ideal to donate to Camp Fire survivors, Garcia explains there are other kinds of donations that can help families like hers feel the holiday cheer.

"Gift certificates for me to do my hair maybe, or to get my nails done or something. That would make me more comfortable in this situation or like I'm not in this horrible dream," Garcia added.

If you'd like to help the Garcia family, click here.

Continue the conversation with Daniela Pardo on Facebook.

© 2018 KXTV