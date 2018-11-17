CHICO, Calif. — For the last eight days, survivors of the Camp Fire have had to endure unimaginable circumstances. As of Friday morning, there is reason to believe that the recovery process has officially begun.

A local assistance center opened its doors Friday morning, and it has already helped thousands of Camp Fire survivors. Stella Woodruff is one of those survivors counting on the center to get back on track.

"Most people lost their jobs, their homes, and our livelihood," Woodruff said. "Don't know what we're going to do next."

Assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency is expected to help many of the survivors in the coming months.

I just approved an expedited request for a Major Disaster Declaration for the State of California. Wanted to respond quickly in order to alleviate some of the incredible suffering going on. I am with you all the way. God Bless all of the victims and families affected. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2018

Jovanna Garcia, a FEMA spokesperson is encouraging anyone impacted by the wildfire to come to the assistance center for help.

"When they come through here, the state, the county, and all the federal partners are here to give them as much assistance as possible," Garcia said.

The local assistance center is located at the Chico Mall, 1950 E 20th St. Chico, CA 95928. It is open Monday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

