REDDING — A 20-year-old man who was arrested in August for stealing a trailer from a family evacuated due to the Carr Fire was sentenced Wednesday to 5 years in prison, the Shasta County District Attorney's Office said on its Facebook page.

David Emil Fuentes, who was arrested Aug. 31 and charged with first-degree burglary, unlawfully taking a vehicle and two-related enhancements pleaded out to the charges and a probation violation, the DA's office said.

The office said Fuentes was arrested Aug. 31 for stealing a trailer from a family which was living in it after being,evacuated from their home during the Carr Fire.

Fuentes, who pleaded no contest last year in Shasta County Superior Court to corporal injury to a spouse and who was once listed on the Shasta County Most Wanted list, remained Thursday in Shasta County Jail.

