1. Here's what Sacramento-area schools are closed on Friday, Nov. 16

The full breakdown of what Sacramento-area schools are closed due to poor air quality.

2. Wildfire smoke: 5 things parents need to know about poor air quality

Sacramento area residents have been experiencing unhealthy air quality due to the Camp Fire in Butte County. The danger level rivals some of the worst in the world.

3. Need to Know: How bad air quality affects you

Hazardous levels of smoke built up Thursday afternoon from the Camp Fire in Butte County, causing many places in the Sacramento Valley to reach levels well into the hazardous range for several hours.

4. Camp Fire: Filtering the smoke out of your home

If you are using a high-quality mask to filter out the smoke in the air outside, you may want to think about updating the air filter inside your home.

5. Why Sacramento health officials recommend not canceling class over poor air quality

Officials with Sacramento City Unified School District, Elk Grove Unified School District, and San Juan Unified School District said they base their decision on closures on whatever the Sacramento County Health Department recommends.

