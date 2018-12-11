The smoke coming from the Camp Fire in Butte County is harmful and can present a health risk even in areas like Sacramento County and the surrounding area.

What’s harmful about wildfire smoke?

It’s the particles in smoke that are the biggest health concern. A lot of what is in that smoke depends on what is burning, the oxygen available, and the burn temperature. It’s the particles in smoke that are the biggest health concern.

These particles can be irritants for the lungs and the heart when people take deep breaths. In high concentrations, these particles can cause coughs, runny noses, phlegm, wheezing, and difficulty breathing.

For those with respiratory conditions, weak immune systems, or significant health issues, these particles can be an issue, but the smoke also impacts healthy people as well.

RELATED: Latest map and road closures in Butte County

Impacts include:

Respiratory symptoms

Reductions in lung function

Body’s ability to remove materials from lungs like pollen and bacteria can also be affected

Even short-term exposure (days to weeks) to wildfire smoke can aggravate pre-existing heart and lung diseases.

Who’s susceptible

Not everyone will have health problems if they are exposed to wildfire smoke, but age, individual susceptibility, pulmonary or heart disease can play a factor in whether you experience health-related problems.

How to reduce exposure to wildfire smoke

If you are sensitive to smoke, the California Department of Health (CDPH) suggests considering a temporary evacuation, even if a mandatory evacuation order isn’t in place, until air quality improves.

RELATED: "California Wildfires: The New Normal" is ABC10's new 9-part series on how wildfires are changing lives across Northern California

For most people, effective ways to reduce exposure to wildfire smoke can include staying indoors with windows and doors closed; this can reduce exposure to air pollution by at least a third or more.

Central air conditioning:

The CDPH suggests setting it to re-circulate or close outdoor air intakes to avoid drawing in smoky air. Change the filter regularly.

Camp Fire: Scenes of the aftermath Pictured are cars that were burned by the Camp Fire Many homes have been lost in the Camp Fire Pictured is a car burned by the Camp Fire On this Veterans Day the flag still stands in Paradise, California Some the of the devastation left behind by the Camp Fire in Paradise Pictured is a downed power line next to a burned car. Pictured is what is left standing of a Safeway store in Paradise, CA. Here is what is left of a home in Paradise, Calif. A power line went down near on intersection Ridgecrest Drive. A part of the powerline down on Ridgecrest Drive has sparked flames. Here is what is left of a home in Paradise, Calif. The remnants of the Paradise Inn. Here is a smoldering home fire. Another burned car in Paradise, Calif. Here is a car collision in Paradise,Calif., headed out of town. Here is a car burned in Paradise, Calif. Ken's Automotive Service is burned down in Paradise, Calif. Pictured are first respondents and a downed powerline in Paradise, Calif. Here is a photo of Skyway in Paradise, Calif. Here is another view off of Skyway in Paradise, Calif. Here is another image of Skyway in Paradise, Calif.

Clean air shelters:

These are shelters people can use to get away from the smoky outdoor conditions. These would include:

Public libraries

Hospitals

Movie theaters

Public buildings with a good HVAC system.

RELATED: Camp Fire: World's largest air tanker called in for California's most devastating wildfire

Reducing other sources:

Smoking cigarettes, using gas propane and wood-burning stoves and furnaces, spraying aerosol products, frying or broiling meat, burning candles and incense, and vacuuming can increase particles levels in a home.

Using respirator masks:

Respirator masks that should be used include those with a rating of N95, R95, or P95 or higher.

Children should not wear these respiratory masks, according to the CDPH. They will not have a proper fit and can impede breathing. They suggest children remain indoors, in a safe place, and should also consider evacuation.

For animals:

The effects of smoke are similar for animals and humans. An animal’s eyes and respiratory tract can get irritated from wildfire smoke.

To reduce an animal’s exposure to smoke:

Reduce time in smoky areas

Plenty of water

Limit activities that increase breathing and exposure

If a pet or livestock is coughing or having difficulty breathing, the CDPH suggests contacting a vet.

Watch now... A cafe owner steps in to help when a Redding man faces an unspeakable tragedy in the aftermath of the Carr Fire:

© 2018 KXTV