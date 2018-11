An officer-involved shooting was reported within the Camp Fire evacuation zone in Butte County, officials said.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office cannot confirm any additional details at the moment other than the shooting happened around 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 15.

They did note, however, the Butte County District Attorney is investigating the shooting.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC10 as more information becomes available.

© 2018 KXTV