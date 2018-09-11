The American Red Cross has a website available to those affected by natural disasters, like the Camp Fire, designed to allow users to let loved ones know they are safe.

The site, appropriately named “Safe and Well”, lets users register themselves as safe. And allows outsiders to check in on the list of those who’ve used the registry.

The website comes in handy especially in situations when communication by telephone is disrupted.

Tap here to visit the Red Cross Safe & Well site.

