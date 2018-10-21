Numerous tragedies, hardships, and horrors were reflected in the 911 calls of Redding residents as the Carr Fire raged in their communities.

The Carr Fire started on July 23rd and raged through communities in Redding. In total, the fire destroyed 1,079 residences, caused multiple fatalities, and burned through 229,651 acres before it was fully contained.

SHASCOM released 195 digital files to the Record Searchlight in Redding. According to publication, all of the 9-1-1 calls were placed between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. on July 26.

The calls, exclusively received by the Record Searchlight, convey the chilling terror, fear, and confusion of residents reacting to the fire, the mandatory evacuations in their communities, and being restricted from their homes.

Warning: This video from the Record Searchlight contains content from the Carr Fire that may not be appropriate for all viewers. It will contain profanity and dramatic content. Source: Jessica Skropanic, Record Searchlight

