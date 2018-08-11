If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

The residents of Pulga have been issued a mandatory evacuation due to a nearby fire.

#Campfire [Update], Fire is at 1000 acres. Dozens of resources being called in from throughout the State. pic.twitter.com/5VpYRQhLcX — CAL FIRE Butte Unit/Butte County Fire Department (@CALFIRE_ButteCo) November 8, 2018

The Camp Fire, as it's being called by Cal Fire, is roughly 1,000 acres and just north of Oroville. It's currently located near Camp Creek Road and Pulga Road, Jarbo Gap, and off Highway 70 along the Feather River Canyon.

New #CampFire near Pulga in Butte County is visibly burning on GOES-16 Fire Temperature RGB. Evacuations are in effect. For latest fire & evacuation information, follow @ButteSheriff & @CALFIRE_ButteCo. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/XZz3Bbaaee — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) November 8, 2018

The Butte County Sheriff's Office says an evacuation order was issued Thursday for areas of Paradise, a town of about 27,000 people. Fire officials say firefighters are working to access the area and that the blaze continues to spread. An evacuation shelter has been established at Oroville Nazarene Church, 2238 Monte Vista Ave, Oroville.

EVACUATION ORDER: Due to a fire in the area, an evacuation order has been issued for the town of Pulga. If assistance is needed in evacuating, call 9 1 1. #ButteSheriff — Butte County Sheriff (@ButteSheriff) November 8, 2018

Caltrans has issued an emergency closure of SR-70 to eastbound traffic at Pentz Road and westbound traffic at Greenville Wye.

EMERGENCY CLOSURE: SR 70 is CLOSED to eastbound traffic at Pentz Road and to westbound traffic at the Greenville Wye due to wildfire. No ETO at this time. #CampFire — Caltrans District 2 (@CaltransD2) November 8, 2018

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warnings in much of Southern California and Northern California, saying low humidy and strong winds are expected to begin Thursday morning and continue through Friday evening.

