If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

There’s been a huge outpouring of support for families and individuals affected by the Camp Fire.

In a tweet, the Placer County Sheriff’s office shared the numbers of resources in Chico, Oroville, Yuba City and Gridley, to help fire victims.

Here’s how you can help victims of the Camp Fire in Butte County:



The Salvation Army in Chico (530) 342-2192

Butte County Fairgrounds in Gridley (530) 846-3626

Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds in Yuba City (530) 674-1280

Church of the Nazarene (FULL) in Oroville (530) 533-7464 pic.twitter.com/adgpz0ki25 — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) November 9, 2018

The North Valley Community Foundation started an evacuation relief fund aimed at supporting organizations who are operating shelters for evacuees. Tap this link to learn more.

The American Red Cross has many resources available to those affected by the devastating wildfires wreaking havoc in California.

RELATED STORY: Red Cross 'Safe & Well' website a useful tool during disasters

If you are looking for an evacuation center, the Red Cross smartphone app, that is free to download, has links to local resources that could help point you in the right direction.

Those looking to donate to the recovery effort can visit www.redcross.org, call 1-800-Red Cross, or the word “REDCROSS” to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

For more information, or to learn about wildfire safety tips, tap this link to visit the Red Cross California Wildfires page.

© 2018 KXTV