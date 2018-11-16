If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.
Need shelter, food, clothing? Wondering how to get the latest updates on the Camp Fire?
If you have been affected by the Butte County Camp Fire, here is a list of resources that can help you find shelter, information, and other basic needs.
Register with FEMA
FEMA is encouraging effected residents to register with them at https://www.disasterassistance.gov/
Where To Go
Disaster Recovery Center
Former Sears Store, Chico Mall
1982 East 20th Street
Chico, CA 95928
Camp Fire Shelters (some may be full)
Plumas County Fairgrounds; 204 Fairground Rd, Quincy, CA 95971
Butte County Fairgrounds; 199 E Hazel St., Gridley, CA 95948
Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds; 442 Franklin Ave., Yuba City, CA 95991
Glenn County Fairgrounds; 221 E Yolo St., Orland, CA 95963
Animal Shelters (some may be full)
[LARGE ANIMALS] Butte County Fairgrounds; 199 E Hazel St., Gridley, CA 95948
[SMALL ANIMALS ONLY] Chico Muni Airport; 150 Airpark Blvd., Chico, CA 95973
UC Cooperative Extension Farm; 2279 Del Oro Ave., Oroville, CA 95965
N95 Mask Distribution Location
What to Do
Call your insurance agency.
“The first call that every citizen should make is to their insurance provider,” said Administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Brock Long. “Insurance is the first line of defense.”
If you are uninsured or underinsured, call FEMA’s Individual Assistance line at 1-800-621-FEMA or visit this website: disasterassisstance.gov.
Check in with official information centers.
Camp Fire-Butte County
Website: https://www.buttecounty.net
Twitter: @CountyofButte
Butte County Sheriff
Twitter: @ButteSheriff
Town of Paradise General Camp Fire Information
Website: www.paradiserecovers.org
Email: townofparadisestaff@gmail.com
Let family members know you are safe.
Reach out to family members via phone or social media to let them know that you have evacuated and found shelter. This can ease their worries and can help the sheriff's department better determine who is a missing person.
Returning to your home/property
Butte County Sheriff’s Department warns that those residents trying to return to their homes should use extreme caution as there are a number of hazards in the fire affected areas.
Falling trees, collapsing walls or chimneys, electrical wires, and collapsed basements are among health and safety risks for residents attempting to return to their property.
Affected areas will not have access to power, water, and phone/cell phone service, meaning those in the affected areas will not have the ability to call 911.
Citizens should wear boots, jeans, gloves, long sleeve shirts, dust masks and eye protection.
The Sheriff’s department wants to remind property owners that they are not to move any ash and debris without authorization from Butte County Environmental Health.
Missing Persons Resources
The Butte County Sheriff’s Department has working missing persons list. Updates will be posted to the Butte County Sheriff's website here: http://www.buttecounty.net/sheriffcoroner.
If you have any information on the location of the listed individuals or if you are one of the individuals listed, contact the Missing Persons Task Force at 530-538-6570 or 530-538-7544, or by email at any time at infosheriff@buttecounty.net.
