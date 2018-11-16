If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

Need shelter, food, clothing? Wondering how to get the latest updates on the Camp Fire?

If you have been affected by the Butte County Camp Fire, here is a list of resources that can help you find shelter, information, and other basic needs.

Register with FEMA

FEMA is encouraging effected residents to register with them at https://www.disasterassistance.gov/

Where To Go

Disaster Recovery Center

Former Sears Store, Chico Mall

1982 East 20th Street

Chico, CA 95928

Camp Fire Shelters (some may be full)

Plumas County Fairgrounds; 204 Fairground Rd, Quincy, CA 95971

Butte County Fairgrounds; 199 E Hazel St., Gridley, CA 95948

Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds; 442 Franklin Ave., Yuba City, CA 95991

Glenn County Fairgrounds; 221 E Yolo St., Orland, CA 95963

Animal Shelters (some may be full)

[LARGE ANIMALS] Butte County Fairgrounds; 199 E Hazel St., Gridley, CA 95948

[SMALL ANIMALS ONLY] Chico Muni Airport; 150 Airpark Blvd., Chico, CA 95973

UC Cooperative Extension Farm; 2279 Del Oro Ave., Oroville, CA 95965

Sign up of The Daily Blend Newsletter Sign up of The Daily Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. Get a daily e-mail with stories that inform, offer tips, and make you smile. Thank you for signing up for the Daily Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

N95 Mask Distribution Location

Free N95 masks are available as supplies last at the locations noted below.

A N95 respirator filters out up to 95 percent of smoke particles. Find out how and when to use them at: https://t.co/DosJKwKKhB @BC_PubHealth #CampFire pic.twitter.com/yVrpC7yCIM — Butte County, CA (@CountyofButte) November 13, 2018

What to Do

Call your insurance agency.

“The first call that every citizen should make is to their insurance provider,” said Administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Brock Long. “Insurance is the first line of defense.”

If you are uninsured or underinsured, call FEMA’s Individual Assistance line at 1-800-621-FEMA or visit this website: disasterassisstance.gov.

Check in with official information centers.

Camp Fire-Butte County

Website: https://www.buttecounty.net

Twitter: @CountyofButte

Butte County Sheriff

Twitter: @ButteSheriff

Town of Paradise General Camp Fire Information

Website: www.paradiserecovers.org

Email: townofparadisestaff@gmail.com

Let family members know you are safe.

Reach out to family members via phone or social media to let them know that you have evacuated and found shelter. This can ease their worries and can help the sheriff's department better determine who is a missing person.

Returning to your home/property

Butte County Sheriff’s Department warns that those residents trying to return to their homes should use extreme caution as there are a number of hazards in the fire affected areas.

Falling trees, collapsing walls or chimneys, electrical wires, and collapsed basements are among health and safety risks for residents attempting to return to their property.

Affected areas will not have access to power, water, and phone/cell phone service, meaning those in the affected areas will not have the ability to call 911.

Citizens should wear boots, jeans, gloves, long sleeve shirts, dust masks and eye protection.

The Sheriff’s department wants to remind property owners that they are not to move any ash and debris without authorization from Butte County Environmental Health.

As access to areas affected by the #campfire become available, your health and safety is important. Areas destroyed by the fire pose serious hazard risks to you. tinyurl\campfirereturninghome pic.twitter.com/uXT006pyfC — Butte County, CA (@CountyofButte) November 14, 2018

Missing Persons Resources

The Butte County Sheriff’s Department has working missing persons list. Updates will be posted to the Butte County Sheriff's website here: http://www.buttecounty.net/sheriffcoroner.

If you have any information on the location of the listed individuals or if you are one of the individuals listed, contact the Missing Persons Task Force at 530-538-6570 or 530-538-7544, or by email at any time at infosheriff@buttecounty.net.

RELATED: "California Wildfires: The New Normal" is ABC10's new 9-part series on how wildfires are changing lives across Northern California.

Watch Now: Episode 7: "Fighting to Rebuild." Even with insurance, the road to recovery from losing everything to a wildfire can be a long one. Over a year later, residents of the Coffey Park neighborhood in Santa Rosa are still fighting to rebuild their lives.

Camp Fire: Faces of the Fire Bob, fire captain from Oregon, and his crew arrived in Paradise Friday. They were tasked with going through the wreckage checking for hazards and bodies."When many of these people left, their homes were still standing," he said. "Now they're gone." Lance Garwood cuts down fire-weakened trees. He prepped a tree to cut in a neighborhood off Pentz Road in Paradise. He seemed remorseful to cut it down. When homeowners are allowed to returned, he said it'll be one less thing to worry about. Leo Benedetti, 78, was at a roadblock trying to take water into Paradise for his goats. The photographer took the water for Benedetti. His house was standing and goats were alive. The fire stopped close to the home and goats in the backyard. Lexy Friendshuh, a senior at Paradise High School, found out she lost her home Tuesday morning after a friend told her. She said a lot of her friends lost their homes too.Then went to an event planned by her principal to see her friends again. Loren Lighthall, the principal of Paradise High School, organized an event for his studens in Chico. "For high school kids they need to see each other," Loren said. Liane Young, 85, left Magalia early. She needed medication. She's now sleeping in a tent with her dogs. “I lived through World War II, I am going to live through this,” she said. Laura Whitaker and her dog Sadie are sleeping in a tent at the Walmart parking lot in Chico. Laura lost her home of 13 years in the Camp Fire. She said she feels stronger now than she's ever has. “I just feel blessed that my kids are ok,” she said. The Hyatt family has a total of 65 people displaced by the fire. They said they're ok; they have each other and they're staying in Red Bluff with a family member. Matthew Masters, Berry Creek resident, grabbed his bunny, pigs, chickens, and dogs, put them in his pickup and rushed them to Oroville. Jose Uriarte came to a Chico evacuation center, and handed food to people who hadn't had a hot meal in days . David Insular said he hopes his home is still standing. He's now living in a Walmart parking lot. "I just want a place to lay down and stretch out for a little bit," David said. Michelle Monnot and Stephen Terry are volunteer firefighters and worked on the front lines. They reunited with Michelle's sister, Dawn Dodele, at a community meeting. Nathan and George took refuge at Butte County Fairgrounds after evacuating. They rescued this dog on the way.

© 2018 KXTV