Sacramento, CALIF. -- City of Sacramento schools have made plans to move all outdoor activities inside until the air quality returns to normal.

The announcement came Monday after smoke from the Camp Fire filled the sky over Sacramento for several days. The air quality registered at very unhealthy levels over the weekend.

Sac City Schools warns that any student who can see or smell smoke nearby to stay inside and avoid being outside for long periods of time.

Students with respiratory conditions should be extra careful.

The school district's health services department released a list of steps to follow to ensure all students stay healthy during and after school hours:

Identify current ozone conditions by visiting the Air Quality Information page: http://www.sparetheair.com/aqirealtime.cfm

Follow the recommendations for schools and others on the poor air quality days.

Provide families with additional resources for the impact wildfire smoke can have on children:

Stay Indoors

Play Indoors

Reduce Outdoor Activity

Consult a Physician if your child suffers from a heart or lung ailment

Have a plan

Stay alert

