A year after the deadly Tubbs Fire took dozens of lives and destroyed thousands of homes in Santa Rosa, residents in Sonoma County continue to rebuild their communities.

Two of the neighborhoods that saw the most devastation were Coffey Park and Fountaingrove. On the anniversary of the Tubbs Fire, Jill Alexander and her daughter Ashley Adams stood where home used to stand.

"I'm just so grateful that we're moving forward. We didn't lose our dog or our children, and that's all you can ask for," Alexander said. "We got out alive. It was very terrifying, but we made it."

The mother and daughter say they make frequent trips to Coffey Park to check on the progress of their soon-to-be new home.

Adams said she felt proud to be a part of the 'Coffey Strong' community.

Over at the Fountaingrove neighborhood, Jan Rothbard choked up as she remembered running out of her house in the middle of the night during the Tubbs Fire.

"It seems like it's been 10 years actually because I've gone through so much," Rothbard said. "My husband died three weeks before the fire."

Rothbard's home is one of the few on her block that wasn't destroyed by the Tubbs Fire.

"I had my husband watching out for me," Rothbard said. "He did a good job, the house didn't even smell like smoke when I came in. It was unbelievable."

While Rothbard's emotions are still as raw as they were a year ago, she says she'll continue to move forward.

"We're strong, and we're going to be strong," Rothbard said. "That's why they say, 'Sonoma strong.'"

