Several schools in the area shut down because of the smoke from the Camp Fire’s effect on the air quality. The air quality ranged from hazardous levels to unhealthy levels in the first week after the fire.

As the smoke begins to clear, some may be wondering when students will get to make up the missed days of school.

Each school will have different plans in place, but the following is general information that may help understand what they can do.

California State Schools

Schools under the jurisdiction of the California Department of Education have the option to apply for a waiver, known as Form J-13A, which allows the schools to not have to make up days due to an emergency closure.

State Schools Chief Tom Torlakson said in a press release that schools closed due to hazardous air quality will continue to receive state funding despite lower attendance because of the recent dangerous air quality.

Twenty-two counties across the State of California have at least one school that closed due to the poor air quality.

Torlakson also said that the local agencies that fund school districts can receive assistance from the Department of Education in making sure all forms for the waiver are filled out correctly and the waiver is filled out correctly.

Cynthia Butler, a spokesperson for the Department of Education, said that local education agencies will work through approving waivers before they are finally approved by the Department of Education.

Raj Rai, the communications coordinator for the San Juan Unified School District, said that if the waiver is not approved, the schools that took time off due to the air quality in her district may have to add days near a break or extend the school year into the summer to keep their average daily attendance.

“We will figure it out and let our families know when we figure it out,” Alex Barrios, a spokesperson for Sacramento City Unified School District said after explaining how the emergency school closure is new for them.

Colleges

Several colleges do not have current plans to add days to their academic calendars to make up for the missed instructional days.

Brian Blomster, the news and communication director for California State University - Sacramento, said that the faculty is still assessing what they will need and if they can complete the coursework in the remaining days of the term.

Mellissa Blouin, director of news and media relations, said that University of California - Davis is actively working with faculty to keep curriculum the same while hopefully not adding days to the term.

Gabe Ross, a spokesperson for Los Rios Community College District, said that they have some flexibility when it comes to making up school work before finals. Ross said that each class will have its own way of making sure students learn the material and are prepared for finals.

