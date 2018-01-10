A cremains search team found Al on Saturday morning.

Bonnie Martin had asked the searchers — comprised of border collies Piper, Jasper and Jett and their handlers plus a pair of archaeologists — to find the rest of her husband's previously cremated remains and those of Al's ex-wife at the burned-down home in Keswick.

"I'm so happy for his sons and daughter," Martin said. "Your dogs were awesome," she told Lynne Engelbert and Adela Morris from the Institute for Canine Forensics.

Martin said the cremains of her husband, 71-year-old Ivan "Al" Martin, were in a container near a dresser when the Carr Fire destroyed her Stone Street home July 26.

Deputies drove into the driveway at 2 a.m. and told Martin, her brother, her son and her son's girlfriend to evacuate as the fire was roaring toward them from French Gulch.

"You could see the fire coming over the mountain," she said.

As the family was scrambling to leave, Martin said she thought about the ashes. The power had gone out so the lights weren’t working and with the fire fast approaching, there wasn’t time to rescue Al's ashes.

"I thought we'd only be gone for a couple of days," Martin said.

Instead, the fire leveled her home along with nearly 50 others in the small community mostly east of Iron Mountain Road. Only two homes were left standing.

Martin heard the cremain-searching dogs were coming to Shasta County and asked the team to help her. She had already scooped up some ashes she thought were her husband's but wanted to make sure she had all of them.

"Ashes look like ashes to me," she said.

Piper sniffed the area where Martin had kept the ashes in a box and laid down. That's the dogs' sign of alerting Engelbert and Morris to the presence of human ashes. The dogs don't dig but sit in the debris when they find what they’re looking for.

The private archaeologists from Santa Rosa, Alex Degeorgey and Mike Newland, confirmed the ashes' authenticity and placed them in a plastic bag to present to Martin.

A few minutes earlier, Piper had sniffed out the ashes of Al's ex-wife, Anne, which were kept in a container at a porch area several yards away. Piper completed the successful search after momentarily pausing where Martin said she had kept salmon in the fridge.

Martin's husband died of cancer in November 2017. He was a member of Anderson Moose Lodge 509 and served with the U.S. Merchant Marine. The intention was to scatter his ashes at sea, which was his "first love," according to his obituary.

Martin said that's still the plan but first she'll pass on ashes to her husband's four grown children that includes his twin sons in Los Angeles, another son in Oregon and a daughter also in Los Angeles.

The work of the dogs and archaeologists is "something that hasn't been done before," Degeorgey said. The idea is to incorporate a cremains-search process at homes burned in large-scale fires during FEMA disaster procedures.

"We want it to be part of a standard federal response so the ashes aren't sent to a toxic waste dump," he said.

"We had no idea this was needed until the Santa Rosa fire," Morris said.

Engelbert said on Nov. 18, six dog teams and 15 archaeologists from all over California searched about 25 burned homes in the Santa Rosa area and had a 92 percent success rate.

Saturday's search and discovery of the two sets of remains was relatively relaxed and light-hearted. But some ash recoveries don't always go that way, Morris said.

The canine forensics team in the past has found children's ashes and presented them to the parents. "We had people sobbing," Morris said.

Another time the team found the ashes of a 30-year-old adult child who had died from cancer.

"When you present the parents with ashes, there was not a dry eye in the room," she said. "A lot of what we see is real emotional."

The team had a lot of success starting Friday when it found three tablespoons of cremains at a home where the ashes already had been disturbed.

The group also found the cremains of Marci Fernandes' 66-year-old husband, Larry, at their destroyed home on Rock Creek Road on Saturday. The searchers visited two other locations later Saturday and reported success.

After the work Saturday, Engelbert said the dogs would be hosed down at a fire station and then given a bath with Dawn dish soap at their motel room.

"These cremains are important to the people," Morris said. "They've lost everything and this brings them comfort."

