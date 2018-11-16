If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

CHICO, Calif. -- For the last few days, survivors of the Camp Fire have been sleeping in tents and cars. Hotels and motels across Northern California are filled, many to capacity, with people escaping the fire. The question on many people’s minds is: Will FEMA offer temporary housing options anytime soon?

Public Affairs Officer for FEMA Region IX, Brandi Richard, says that plans have not yet solidified for temporary housing for survivors in Butte County.

“Our federal officials are talking to state and local officials to develop those housing plans for the residents of the Camp Fire,” Richard said.

It is also unclear whether trailers, or another type of temporary housing option, will be provided. This may especially concern individuals who have made the Walmart parking lot in Chico a makeshift evacuation center.

Those who have set up tents or are sleeping in their cars in the area will be forced to leave by Sunday due to growing health and safety concerns.

“There are shelters available in the area that individuals can take advantage of, that are not full in the Butte County area,” said Richard. “[The shelters] are supported by FEMA dollars, but they’re managed by either nonprofit organizations or the city and state. So, those are available to individuals who need a place to live immediately, while we’re determining what their more semi-permanent housing needs are, that we can help them to get into places that they would like to be in nearby.”

In the meantime, those in need of assistance can contact Individual Assistance resources by calling 1-800-621-FEMA or visiting disasterassistance.gov for more information. Survivors should also call their insurance companies to begin the recovery process.

“We are providing financial resources and expertise and support and manpower,” said Richard. “Ultimately, we’d like to implement what state and local government thinks is best for their citizens.

