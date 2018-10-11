If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

CHICO, Calif. -- The Sierra Nevada Brewing Company's announced that they would close their brewery site in Chico until further notice, for the safety of their workers and community due to the Camp Fire.

Robin Gregory, a spokesperson for Sierra Nevada, said that their biggest concern is the safety of their employees.

“We are not in the immediate path of the fire,” Gregory said. “Our number one priority right now is personal safety.”

Gregory said that they have somewhere around 500 employees at their Chico site. Many of them live in Chico, Pulga and Paradise. Paradise and Pulga were greatly affected by the Camp Fire.

The Sierra Nevada Brewing Company will be looking for the best ways to help the community, possibly financially, but for now Gregory said they are solely focused on the community’s well-being.

