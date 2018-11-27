As anticipation grows, beer lovers may be wondering how they can sip on the new brew from Sierra Nevada and several local breweries that also helps survivors of the Camp Fire.

Sierra Nevada announced Nov. 16 that they would begin brewing a new India pale ale called “Resilience”.

Ken Grossman, the owner of Sierra Nevada, said he sent a letter to brewers across the nation to invite them to join in brewing this “Butte County Proud IPA” and give 100 percent of sales to the Camp Fire Relief Fund.

Robin Gregory, the spokesperson for Sierra Nevada, said that they currently have 966 companies across the nation signed up to participate in this special brew.

Gregory said that people will be able to get the helpful IPA on draft at the many breweries participating. She said that Sierra Nevada plans to also sell the IPA in cans in stores like Safeway and Costco depending on which retailers decide to do so.

Several local breweries are participating, including Drakes’s Brewing Company, Alaro Craft Brewery, Sudwerk Brewing Co., The Monk’s Cellar, Tilted Mash Brewing, Track 7 Brewing Co., New Helvetia Brewing Co., and so many more. A list of all participating breweries is available on Sierra Nevada’s website.

Gregory said that consumers can expect the beer to be available mid-to-late December since it takes around two-to-three weeks to brew and get on tap.

