BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Two men's basketball games in the Bay Area have been called off because of poor air quality from wildfires in Northern California and the status of the Big Game between Stanford and California is in doubt.

Cal canceled its basketball game against Detroit Mercy on Thursday night because the Air Quality Index was well over the threshold of 200 — the very unhealthy range. A significant amount of smoke infiltrated Haas Pavilion leading to the cancellation.

San Francisco postponed its game Friday night against Arizona State because of unhealthy air quality as well. The schools are working on finding alternate plans for the game.

Cal says no decision has been made about the football game Saturday in Berkeley against Stanford. Officials are monitoring air quality in the area.

UC Davis officials say they are monitoring the air quality to determine whether the Aggies can play their annual rivalry game against Sacramento State on Saturday as well.

The Oakland Raiders were forced to move their practice off-site to an indoor facility Thursday because of the poor air quality. Oakland plays at Arizona on Sunday, while the San Francisco 49ers are off this week.

The air quality in the Bay Area got significantly worse Thursday as a result of the Camp Fire about 150 miles north in Butte County that has burning for more than a week.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

© 2018 KXTV