Jed Amendola remembers his mother, Lolene Rios, as a pinnacle of strength, a gracious woman, a loving mother, and a friend to many.

"She's a very caring and compassionate person. Always willing to help give advice, offer whatever she could at anytime," Amendola said.

According to Amendola, Lolene did not survive the fire. She died in the basement of their Paradise home, off Meyers Lane, surrounded by her pets. Her husband Rick of more than 30 years, tried to fight the fire on the roof.

"It's just hard. It's too soon. 56 years old. She had a lot more to give, but I knew she wouldn't leave her animals behind," Amendola said.

Rick and Lolene had lost everything in a fire twice before. Once in a house fire and again, in a wildfire. The Camp Fire, though, was too strong and powerful to fight alone.

When the Camp fire started, Amendola was getting ready for work. He left knowing a fire was burning, but he figured it was far away from their home and it would be knocked down soon.

As he approached the Skyway, Amendola felt something was not right. He recounted the smoke was thick and it seemed as if people were panicking. He tried to turn around to get back home, but the roads were already blocked.

Amendola went to work and waited. The next day he heard his stepfather, Rick, was in a nearby hospital with critical burns to his hands and face.

"He was resting at the time, but as soon as he opened his eyes, he screamed out my name, started crying, 'I'm sorry it's my fault,' he said. I said, 'It's not your fault.' I've never seen the man cry in my life and they've been together for a long long time. He's pretty lost without her," Amendola said.

Rios is still recovering in the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, according to family members. Amendola wants the community to know he is incredibly thankful for the support and messages of love through this tragic time.

"I was her only child. She had endless amounts of love for me. Always did whatever she could. Whenever we were suffering or needed help, she was always willing to give," Amendola said.

To help the Rios and Amendola family, click here for their GoFundMe page.

