Survivors of California's most destructive wildfire have filed a lawsuit accusing Pacific Gas & Electric Co. of causing the massive blaze.
The suit filed Tuesday in state court in California accuses PG&E of failing to maintain its infrastructure and properly inspect and manage its power transmission lines.
PG&E's president said earlier the company doesn't know what caused the fire, but is cooperating with the investigation by state agencies.
An email to PG&E about the lawsuit was not immediately returned.
PG&E told state regulators last week that it experienced a problem with a transmission line in the area of the fire just before the blaze erupted.
A landowner near where the blaze began said PG&E notified her the day before the wildfire that crews needed to come onto her property because some wires were sparking.