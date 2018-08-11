If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

1:50 p.m. update:

With large scale evacuations in process, local Placer County deputies have arrived to provide mutual aid with the Camp Fire.

Our deputies have arrived in Butte County for mutual aid on the #CampFire. Large scale evacuations are in progress. Follow @ButteSheriff for detailed information. pic.twitter.com/DICWmxNRLl — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) November 8, 2018

1:45 p.m. update:

Schools in the Paradise Unified School District have been evacuated due to the Camp Fire. Earlier in the day, parents were advised to pick up their students with district staff supervising.

1:12 p.m update: CAL Fire says the Camp Fire has grown to 17,00 acres.

Due to heavy evacuation traffic, all northbound lanes on Highway 99 at Highway 149 are now closed. California Highway Patrol has shifted all traffic from Skyway to Highway 149 to the southbound direction.

CHP is stopping all northbound traffic on Hwy 99 at Hwy 149. All lanes of Hwy 99 from Skyway south to Hwy 149 will be southbound. #ButteSheriff #Campfire — Butte County Sheriff (@ButteSheriff) November 8, 2018

12:34 p.m. update: California Highway Patrol issued a traffic direction order for all traffic to be diverted southbound using all lanes to avoid the campfire area.

MASS EVACUATION ORDERED



ALL TRAFFIC WILL BE DIVERTED SOUTHBOUND USING NORTH AND SOUTH TRAFFIC LANES FROM THE BUTTE COUNTY #campfire



AVOID THE AREA!!!! — CHP Valley Division (@CHP_Valley) November 8, 2018

12:30 p.m. update: Tens of thousands of people were ordered to evacuate a fast-moving wildfire that exploded in size Thursday, threatening several Northern California communities and forcing panicked residents to race to help neighbors who had to drive through walls of flames to escape.

It was not immediately known if there were injuries or fatalities.

Butte County Sheriff's spokeswoman Miranda Bowersox said that all of Paradise, a town of about 27,000 people 180 miles (290 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco, was ordered to evacuate.

"It's bad," Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea told the Enterprise-Record. "We're trying to get as many people out as quickly as possible and save as many lives as we can."

Rick Carhart, a Cal Fire spokesman, said the wildfire was reported at 6:30 a.m., affecting about 30,000 people in the towns of Paradise, Concow and other small communities.

"The blaze is being driven by fairly strong winds," Carhart said. "It's really dry and we have low humidity and unfortunately those are great conditions for a fire to spread."

Thick grey smoke and ash filled the sky above Paradise and could be seen from miles away.

The Adventist Health Feather River Hospital in Paradise evacuated all its patients and staff, given its close proximity to the fire, and transported them safely to hospitals in neighboring towns, said Jill Kinney, an Adventist Health spokeswoman. She said she did not know the exact number of people evacuated.

Four of the hospital's employees were briefly trapped in the basement and rescued by California Highway Patrol officers, Kinney said.

Enloe Medical Center in nearby Chico received 24 patients, spokeswoman Jolene Francis said. Other patients were taken to Oroville Hospital in the city of Oroville.

Shary Bernacett said she and her husband tried to get people to leave the mobile home park they manage in Paradise and had minutes to evacuate as flames reached the east side of the town.

Bernacett said she and her husband "knocked on doors, yelled and screamed" to alert as many of the residents of 53 mobile homes and recreational vehicles as possible to leave.

"My husband tried his best to get everybody out. The whole hill's on fire. God help us!"" Bernacett said before breaking down crying.

She and her husband grabbed their dog, jumped in their pickup truck and drove through flames before getting to safety on Highway 99, she said.

Carhart said officials were sending as many crews as they could gather.

"Every engine that we could put on the fire, is on the fire right now and more are coming," he said. "There are dozens of strike teams that we're bringing in from all parts of the state."

In Chico, west of the fire, resident Tina Greer said the care home where her disabled son lives with five other patients was evacuating. She said it takes time to pack the patient's medical equipment and medicine. Her 25-year-old son has cerebral palsy, needs a wheelchair to get around and is fed through a tube.

"They need time to prepare," she said. "There's a lot to move."

Greer said heavy ash was falling in Chico.

The California Highway Patrol closed a nearby highway and urged motorists to avoid the area.

The National Weather Service issued red flag warnings for fire dangers in many areas of the state, saying low humidity and strong winds were expected to continue through Friday evening.

11:54 a.m. update: Butte County Sheriff issued an evacuation order for the area of Highway 70 from Concow South to Yankee Hill on both sides of Highway 70.

EVACUATION ORDER 11:54 AM- an evacuation order has been issued for the area of Highway 70 from Concow South including all of Yankee Hill on both sides of 70. #ButteSheriff #CampFire — Butte County Sheriff (@ButteSheriff) November 8, 2018

11:00 a.m. update: CAL Fire reports the fire is now at 5,000 acres.

The Butte County Sheriff's Office issued an evacuation order for Centerville and Butte Creek areas.

EVACUATION ORDER 10:24 AM-Centerville and Butte Creek areas are under an evacuation order. If you need assistance evacuating, please call 911. #ButteSheriff #CampFire — Butte County Sheriff (@ButteSheriff) November 8, 2018

9:20 a.m. update:

The residents of Pulga have been issued a mandatory evacuation due to a nearby fire.

#Campfire [Update], Fire is at 1000 acres. Dozens of resources being called in from throughout the State. pic.twitter.com/5VpYRQhLcX — CAL FIRE Butte Unit/Butte County Fire Department (@CALFIRE_ButteCo) November 8, 2018

The Camp Fire, as it's being called by Cal Fire, is roughly 1,000 acres and just north of Oroville. It's currently located near Camp Creek Road and Pulga Road, Jarbo Gap, and off Highway 70 along the Feather River Canyon.

New #CampFire near Pulga in Butte County is visibly burning on GOES-16 Fire Temperature RGB. Evacuations are in effect. For latest fire & evacuation information, follow @ButteSheriff & @CALFIRE_ButteCo. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/XZz3Bbaaee — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) November 8, 2018

The Butte County Sheriff's Office says an evacuation order was issued Thursday for areas of Paradise, a town of about 27,000 people. Fire officials say firefighters are working to access the area and that the blaze continues to spread. Two evacuation shelters have been established at Oroville Nazarene Church, 2238 Monte Vista Ave, Oroville; and Neighborhood Church, 2801 Notre Dame Blvd, Chico.

EVACUATION ORDER: Due to a fire in the area, an evacuation order has been issued for the town of Pulga. If assistance is needed in evacuating, call 9 1 1. #ButteSheriff — Butte County Sheriff (@ButteSheriff) November 8, 2018

Caltrans has issued an emergency closure of SR-70 to eastbound traffic at Pentz Road and westbound traffic at Greenville Wye.

EMERGENCY CLOSURE: SR 70 is CLOSED to eastbound traffic at Pentz Road and to westbound traffic at the Greenville Wye due to wildfire. No ETO at this time. #CampFire — Caltrans District 2 (@CaltransD2) November 8, 2018

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warnings in much of Southern California and Northern California, saying low humidy and strong winds are expected to begin Thursday morning and continue through Friday evening.

