Hazardous air quality has canceled a number of family events heading into the weekend, but some weekend outings will still be taking place.

Current air quality forecasts indicate unhealthy levels for Saturday. As a result of those conditions, the following events have been canceled or postponed in the region.

These events have been canceled for the weekend.

Stockton/Modesto area event cancellations/postponed

Stanislaus County Farm Bureau Spray Safe event – postponed

Modesto Rams Football 2018 TVYFL All-Stars game - canceled

KCSS Turlock Rocksgiving concert - canceled

NorCal Premier Soccer College Show Case in Davis, Modesto - canceled

All NPL State Cup games – canceled: This includes games hosted at the following sites: Woodward, Granite Regional Park, Mistlin Park (Ripon), Davis Legacy and San Juan SC Complex (Rancho Cordova).

NCAA Tournament match – Pacific Tigers v. UC Riverside - relocated to Fresno

The following events have been canceled.

Sacramento area events postponed/canceled

Fountain’s Ring in the Holidays Event in Roseville - canceled

Sacramento History Museum - closed (Sat. only)

Sacramento Visitor’s Center - closed (Sat. only)

Old Sacramento Underground tours

Gold Fever tours

Hands on History at Sutter’s Fort

Sutter’s Fort by Candlelight

Global Winter Wonderland - postponed

Northern Lights | Tree Lighting and Community Celebration – postponed

Causeway Classic between Sacramento State and UC Davis – relocated to University of Nevada, Reno

Empowering Women of Color Conference - postponed

Ultra-Latino Festival - postponed

District 1 Holiday Craft Fair - canceled

Sacramento Zoo (Sat.) - closed

Sacramento Cyclocross race at LangeTwins Winery - rescheduled

These events have been confirmed for the weekend.

What’s open: Confirmed

Sacramento Harvest Festival: more information, click HERE.

Midtown Farmers Market: more information, click HERE. - Open for a half day

Sacramento County Certified Farmers Markets- all weekend locations: more information, click HERE.

34th Annual Trout Bout in Oak Grove Regional Park in Stockton: more information, click HERE.

Davis Farmers Market: more information: click HERE. - Monitoring conditions

Mountain Mandarin Festival in Auburn: more information, click HERE.

