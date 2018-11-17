If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.
Hazardous air quality has canceled a number of family events heading into the weekend, but some weekend outings will still be taking place.
Current air quality forecasts indicate unhealthy levels for Saturday. As a result of those conditions, the following events have been canceled or postponed in the region.
Stockton/Modesto area event cancellations/postponed
Stanislaus County Farm Bureau Spray Safe event – postponed
Modesto Rams Football 2018 TVYFL All-Stars game - canceled
KCSS Turlock Rocksgiving concert - canceled
NorCal Premier Soccer College Show Case in Davis, Modesto - canceled
All NPL State Cup games – canceled: This includes games hosted at the following sites: Woodward, Granite Regional Park, Mistlin Park (Ripon), Davis Legacy and San Juan SC Complex (Rancho Cordova).
NCAA Tournament match – Pacific Tigers v. UC Riverside - relocated to Fresno
Sacramento area events postponed/canceled
Fountain’s Ring in the Holidays Event in Roseville - canceled
Sacramento History Museum - closed (Sat. only)
Sacramento Visitor’s Center - closed (Sat. only)
Old Sacramento Underground tours
Gold Fever tours
Hands on History at Sutter’s Fort
Sutter’s Fort by Candlelight
Global Winter Wonderland - postponed
Northern Lights | Tree Lighting and Community Celebration – postponed
Causeway Classic between Sacramento State and UC Davis – relocated to University of Nevada, Reno
Empowering Women of Color Conference - postponed
Ultra-Latino Festival - postponed
District 1 Holiday Craft Fair - canceled
Sacramento Zoo (Sat.) - closed
Sacramento Cyclocross race at LangeTwins Winery - rescheduled
What’s open: Confirmed
Sacramento Harvest Festival: more information, click HERE.
Midtown Farmers Market: more information, click HERE. - Open for a half day
Sacramento County Certified Farmers Markets- all weekend locations: more information, click HERE.
34th Annual Trout Bout in Oak Grove Regional Park in Stockton: more information, click HERE.
Davis Farmers Market: more information: click HERE. - Monitoring conditions
Mountain Mandarin Festival in Auburn: more information, click HERE.