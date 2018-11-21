If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.
4:30 p.m. update
The daughter of a man killed in California's deadliest wildfire is suing PG&E, saying the utility could have prevented the blaze.
Neva Rodrigues filed the lawsuit Wednesday in San Francisco. The lawsuit says a body was found in the burned home where her father, 73-year-old Jerry Rodrigues, lived alone in a Paradise mobile home park.
The cause of the fire has not been determined. PG&E reported an outage on a transmission line near the time and place where the fire began.
The company is targeted in at least two other lawsuits filed by people who survived the blaze but lost their homes.
A PG&E spokeswoman says safety is the company's highest priority. The company has warned investors its liability may exceed its insurance if it is found responsible.
1:30 p.m. update
Rain is falling on the scorched ground left when a monstrous fire tore through the Paradise area, killing scores of people and destroying thousands of homes.
The rain was causing concerns Wednesday about mudslides and other problems in Northern California.
In a Walmart parking lot where thousands of evacuees had taken refuge, Amy Sheppard was packing her belongings into a black plastic garbage bag in the rain.
The 38-year-old woman says she plans to go to a hotel where her sister and 1-year-old niece are staying after the three of them camped in the lot for four days.
The family lost their home in Magalia.
Several dozen tents remain at the lot although most services have been ended. Sheppard says many of the remaining people are homeless, not victims of the fire.
10:30 a.m. update
About 80 travel trailers are at McClellan Air Force Base near Sacramento as officials figure out where to deploy them.
Federal Emergency Management Agency spokesman Frank Mansell says there's no timeline for when the trailers will he placed for use, but it will likely take weeks.
Mansell says FEMA would ideally place trailers at the site of people's destroyed homes and is also looking for a larger site such as the fairgrounds. It takes time to assess whether the sites have appropriate electricity, sewer or septic and other infrastructure to support the trailers.
Mansell says FEMA is also working to put people in hotels or find them other sustainable lodging.
He says in most disasters only about 10 percent of victims use FEMA-run shelter.
He says the agency can get as many mobile units as needed.
Original Story
With rain starting to fall, firefighters are continuing Wednesday to strengthen and improve containment lines around the remainder of the Camp Fire still burning in Butte County.
As the fire continues threaten more than 5,000 structures, it was reported at 80 percent containment Wednesday morning after growing more than 1,000 acres overnight to 153,336 acres from 152,250 acres.
The Camp Fire has claimed the lives of 81 people with the search resuming Wednesday to try to find even more bodies in the ruins and rubble.
A total of 870 people were still reported Tuesday night as missing, according to the Butte County Sheriff's Office.
The fire, which broke out Nov. 8 and swept through the town of Paradise, has destroyed 12,637 homes, 310 multi-family residences and 483 commercial buildings. It has also damaged 421 homes and 100 commercial buildings.
With moderate to heavy rain forecast over the fire area Wednesday morning into Saturday, firefighters say the containment lines are holding and crews continue to work to reinforce direct and indirect control lines to increase containment.
More than 3,740 firefighters are still assigned to fight the fire, as well as 308 engines, 40 water tenders, 8 helicopters, 73 hand crews and 32 bulldozers, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.
The Camp Fire, the deadliest in California history, is expected to be fully contained by Nov. 30.