If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

4:30 p.m. update

The daughter of a man killed in California's deadliest wildfire is suing PG&E, saying the utility could have prevented the blaze.

Neva Rodrigues filed the lawsuit Wednesday in San Francisco. The lawsuit says a body was found in the burned home where her father, 73-year-old Jerry Rodrigues, lived alone in a Paradise mobile home park.

The cause of the fire has not been determined. PG&E reported an outage on a transmission line near the time and place where the fire began.

The company is targeted in at least two other lawsuits filed by people who survived the blaze but lost their homes.

A PG&E spokeswoman says safety is the company's highest priority. The company has warned investors its liability may exceed its insurance if it is found responsible.

1:30 p.m. update

Rain is falling on the scorched ground left when a monstrous fire tore through the Paradise area, killing scores of people and destroying thousands of homes.

Sign up for The Daily Blend Newsletter Sign up for The Daily Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. Get a daily e-mail with stories that inform, offer tips, and make you smile. Thank you for signing up for the Daily Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

The rain was causing concerns Wednesday about mudslides and other problems in Northern California.

In a Walmart parking lot where thousands of evacuees had taken refuge, Amy Sheppard was packing her belongings into a black plastic garbage bag in the rain.

The 38-year-old woman says she plans to go to a hotel where her sister and 1-year-old niece are staying after the three of them camped in the lot for four days.

The family lost their home in Magalia.

Several dozen tents remain at the lot although most services have been ended. Sheppard says many of the remaining people are homeless, not victims of the fire.

10:30 a.m. update

About 80 travel trailers are at McClellan Air Force Base near Sacramento as officials figure out where to deploy them.

Federal Emergency Management Agency spokesman Frank Mansell says there's no timeline for when the trailers will he placed for use, but it will likely take weeks.

Mansell says FEMA would ideally place trailers at the site of people's destroyed homes and is also looking for a larger site such as the fairgrounds. It takes time to assess whether the sites have appropriate electricity, sewer or septic and other infrastructure to support the trailers.

Although wildfire damage can be immeasurable, the danger is not over after the flames are put out. Structural damage, road instability, damaged trees and power lines are just some of the dangers that exist after a wildfire. https://t.co/uqjxduUbpc pic.twitter.com/VFSngXVwkX — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) November 21, 2018

Mansell says FEMA is also working to put people in hotels or find them other sustainable lodging.

He says in most disasters only about 10 percent of victims use FEMA-run shelter.

He says the agency can get as many mobile units as needed.

Original Story

With rain starting to fall, firefighters are continuing Wednesday to strengthen and improve containment lines around the remainder of the Camp Fire still burning in Butte County.

As the fire continues threaten more than 5,000 structures, it was reported at 80 percent containment Wednesday morning after growing more than 1,000 acres overnight to 153,336 acres from 152,250 acres.

The Camp Fire has claimed the lives of 81 people with the search resuming Wednesday to try to find even more bodies in the ruins and rubble.

A total of 870 people were still reported Tuesday night as missing, according to the Butte County Sheriff's Office.

The sights of Butte County's Camp Fire Jeremie Saylors, 11, adjusts his face mask while searching through the burned remains of his home in Paradise, California on November 18, 2018. His family lost a home in the same spot to a fire 10 years prior. (Photo by Josh Edelson / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images) An American flag hangs at a burned out mobile home park in Paradise, California on November 18, 2018. - The family lost a home in the same spot to a fire 10 years prior. (Photo by Josh Edelson / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images) TOPSHOT - A sign warns looters in Paradise, California on November 18, 2018. (Photo by Josh Edelson / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images) Kimberly Spainhower (L) and her husband Ryan Spainhower (R) weep while searching through the ashes of their burned home in Paradise, California on November 18, 2018. - The family lost a home in the same spot to a fire 10 years prior. (Photo by Josh Edelson / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images) TOPSHOT - Jacob Saylors, 11, walks through the burned remains of his home in Paradise, California on November 18, 2018. - The family lost a home in the same spot to a fire 10 years prior. (Photo by Josh Edelson / AFP) / The erroneous mention[s] appearing in the metadata of this photo by Josh Edelson has been modified in AFP systems in the following manner: [Jacob Saylors] instead of [Jeremie Saylors]. Please immediately remove the erroneous mention[s] from all your online services and delete it (them) from your servers. If you have been authorized by AFP to distribute it (them) to third parties, please ensure that the same actions are carried out by them. Failure to promptly comply with these instructions will entail liability on your part for any continued or post notification usage. Therefore we thank you very much for all your attention and prompt action. We are sorry for the inconvenience this notification may cause and remain at your disposal for any further information you may require. (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images) Jason House attempts to put a respirator mask on his dog Rowland at an evacuee encampment in a Walmart parking lot in Chico, California on November 17, 2018. - More than 1,000 people remain listed as missing in the worst-ever wildfire to hit the US state. (Photo by Josh Edelson / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images) Rob Lowe (L) sighs while searching through donated clothing at an evacuee encampment in a Walmart parking lot in Chico, California on November 17, 2018. - More than 1,000 people remain listed as missing in the worst-ever wildfire to hit the US state. (Photo by Josh Edelson / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images) Kimberly Spainhower hugs her daughter Chloe, 13, while her husband Ryan Spainhower (R) searches through the ashes of their burned home in Paradise, California on November 18, 2018. (Photo by Josh Edelson / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images) Ryan Spainhower displays a coin from his honeymoon that he found amidst the burned ashes of his home in Paradise, California on November 18, 2018. (Photo by Josh Edelson / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images) PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 15: An aerial view of a neighborhood destroyed by the Camp Fire on November 15, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring over 140,000 acres, killing at least 56 people and destroying over 8,500 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 40 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 15: An aerial view of a neighborhood destroyed by the Camp Fire on November 15, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring over 140,000 acres, killing at least 56 people and destroying over 8,500 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 40 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 15: An aerial view of a neighborhood destroyed by the Camp Fire on November 15, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring over 140,000 acres, killing at least 56 people and destroying over 8,500 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 40 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 15: An aerial view of a neighborhood destroyed by the Camp Fire on November 15, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring over 140,000 acres, killing at least 56 people and destroying over 8,500 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 40 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 15: An aerial view of a neighborhood destroyed by the Camp Fire on November 15, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring over 140,000 acres, killing at least 56 people and destroying over 8,500 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 40 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 15: An aerial view of a neighborhood destroyed by the Camp Fire on November 15, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring over 140,000 acres, killing at least 56 people and destroying over 8,500 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 40 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 15: An aerial view of a shopping center destroyed by the Camp Fire on November 15, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring over 140,000 acres, killing at least 56 people and destroying over 8,500 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 40 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 15: An aerial view of a shopping center destroyed by the Camp Fire on November 15, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring over 140,000 acres, killing at least 56 people and destroying over 8,500 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 40 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 15: Figurines are displayed on the roof of a car that was destroyed by the Camp Fire on November 15, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring over 140,000 acres, killed at least 56 people and has destroyed over 8,500 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 40 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 15: A Paradise police officer walks under crime scene tape that blocks off an area where human remains were found in a car that was destroyed by the Camp Fire on November 15, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring over 140,000 acres, killed at least 56 people and has destroyed over 8,500 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 40 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 15: A rescue worker spray paints a zero on the driveway of a burned home that was searched for human remains after the Camp Fire burned through on November 15, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring over 140,000 acres, killed at least 56 people and has destroyed over 8,500 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 40 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) CHICO, CA - NOVEMBER 15: Camp Fire evacuee Sarah Rowland kisses a friend's dog as she camps in a Walmart parking lot on November 15, 2018 in Chico, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring over 140,000 acres, killed at least 56 people and has destroyed over 8,500 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 40 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 15: Rescue workers search for human remains at a home that was burned by the Camp Fire on November 15, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring over 140,000 acres, killed at least 56 people and has destroyed over 8,500 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 40 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) CHICO, CA - NOVEMBER 15: A Camp Fire evacuee sorts through donated clothing at an evacuation shelter in a Walmart parking lot on November 15, 2018 in Chico, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring over 140,000 acres, killed at least 56 people and has destroyed over 8,500 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 40 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) CHICO, CA - NOVEMBER 15: Camp Fire evacuee Mark Feil holds his dog Ginger as he camps in a Walmart parking lot on November 15, 2018 in Chico, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring over 140,000 acres, killed at least 56 people and has destroyed over 8,500 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 40 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) CHICO, CA - NOVEMBER 15: Camp Fire evacuees watch television as they camp in a Walmart parking lot on November 15, 2018 in Chico, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring over 140,000 acres, killed at least 56 people and has destroyed over 8,500 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 40 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Jhonathan Clark's burned property is seen in Paradise, California, on November 15, 2018. - Jhonathan Clark was speechless, with his hands on his head he began to walk through the sea of rubble in which his house in Paradise became, a village massacred by fire. His great concern now is to find his brother Maurice, his sister in law and his six year old nephew, of whom he has had no news since hell began. Fire Camp claimed the lives of at least 63 people and 631 are reported missing, authorities said on November 15, 2018. (Photo by Javier TOVAR / AFP) (Photo credit should read JAVIER TOVAR/AFP/Getty Images) Jhonathan Clark walks in what was his house, destroyed by Camp fire, in Paradise, California, on November 15, 2018. - Jhonathan Clark was speechless, with his hands on his head he began to walk through the sea of rubble in which his house in Paradise became, a village massacred by fire. His great concern now is to find his brother Maurice, his sister in law and his six year old nephew, of whom he has had no news since hell began. Fire Camp claimed the lives of at least 63 people and 631 are reported missing, authorities said on November 15, 2018. (Photo by Javier TOVAR / AFP) (Photo credit should read JAVIER TOVAR/AFP/Getty Images) Jhonathan Clark's burned property is seen in Paradise, California, on November 15, 2018. - Jhonathan Clark was speechless, with his hands on his head he began to walk through the sea of rubble in which his house in Paradise became, a village massacred by fire. His great concern now is to find his brother Maurice, his sister in law and his six year old nephew, of whom he has had no news since hell began. Fire Camp claimed the lives of at least 63 people and 631 are reported missing, authorities said on November 15, 2018. (Photo by Javier TOVAR / AFP) (Photo credit should read JAVIER TOVAR/AFP/Getty Images) Jhonathan Clark's burned property is seen in Paradise, California, on November 15, 2018. - Jhonathan Clark was speechless, with his hands on his head he began to walk through the sea of rubble in which his house in Paradise became, a village massacred by fire. His great concern now is to find his brother Maurice, his sister in law and his six year old nephew, of whom he has had no news since hell began. Fire Camp claimed the lives of at least 63 people and 631 are reported missing, authorities said on November 15, 2018. (Photo by Javier TOVAR / AFP) (Photo credit should read JAVIER TOVAR/AFP/Getty Images) Jhonathan Clark walks in what was his house, destroyed by Camp fire, in Paradise, California, on November 15, 2018. - Jhonathan Clark was speechless, with his hands on his head he began to walk through the sea of rubble in which his house in Paradise became, a village massacred by fire. His great concern now is to find his brother Maurice, his sister in law and his six year old nephew, of whom he has had no news since hell began. Fire Camp claimed the lives of at least 63 people and 631 are reported missing, authorities said on November 15, 2018. (Photo by Javier TOVAR / AFP) (Photo credit should read JAVIER TOVAR/AFP/Getty Images) PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 14: Sheriff deputies carry a body bag with human remains that were discovered at a home that was destroyed by the Camp Fire on November 14, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring over 135,000 acres, killed at least 48 people and has destroyed over 8,000 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 35 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 14: A hearse drives through a mobile home park that was destroyed by the Camp Fire on November 14, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring over 135,000 acres, killed at least 48 people and has destroyed over 8,000 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 35 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 14: A rescue worker lifts a cadaver dog over a section of roof that collapsed as she searches for human remains at a mobile home park that was destroyed by the Camp Fire on November 14, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity, the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise, charring over 135,000 acres, killing at least 48 people, and destroying over 8,000 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 35 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Fire evacuees camp at a parking lot in Chico, California, on November 14, 2018. - Firefighters backed by air tankers and helicopters battled California's raging wildfires for a seventh day on Wednesday as the authorities in the worst-hit county released a list of over 100 missing people. At least 51 deaths have been reported so far from the deadliest wildfires in California's recent history and body recovery teams were going house-to-house with cadaver dogs in Paradise. (Photo by Javier TOVAR / AFP) (Photo credit should read JAVIER TOVAR/AFP/Getty Images) A pebble is seen at a donation fair for fire evacuees camping at a parking lot in Chico, California, on November 14, 2018. Volunteers cook at a donation fair for fire evacuees camping at a parking lot in Chico, California, on November 14, 2018. Volunteer Cathryn Flores classifies clothes at a donation fair for fire evacuees camping at a parking lot in Chico, California, on November 14, 2018. Fire evacuees camp at a parking lot in Chico, California, on November 14, 2018. The Black Bear Diner burns as the Camp fire tears through Paradise, California on November 8, 2018. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images) Messages are shown on a bulletin board at The Neighborhood Church in Chico, Calif., on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018. Numerous postings fill the message board as evacuees, family and friends search for people missing from the northern California wildfire. A sign hangs on a wall at the Paradise Elementary School destroyed by the Camp Fire, Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, in Paradise, Calif. BIG BEND, CA - NOVEMBER 11: A fire truck stands by as the Camp Fire burns in the hills on November 11, 2018 near Oroville, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring 105,000 acres, killed 23 people and has destroyed over 6,700 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 20 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) BIG BEND, CA - NOVEMBER 09: Cal Fire Captain Steve Millosovich carries a cage full of cats that were found in the road after the Camp Fire moved through the area on November 9, 2018 in Big Bend, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity, the rapidly spreading Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise and has quickly charred 70,000 acres and has destroyed numerous homes and businesses in a matter of hours. The fire is currently at five percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 10: Firefighters hold a morning meeting as they continue to battle the Camp Fire on November 10, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity, the rapidly spreading Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise and has quickly charred 100,000 acres and has destroyed over 6,700 homes and businesses in a matter of hours. The fire is currently at 20 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) BIG BEND, CA - NOVEMBER 09: A rescued donkey stands tied to a road sign on the side of the road after the Camp Fire moved through the area on November 9, 2018 in Big Bend, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity, the rapidly spreading Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise and has quickly charred 70,000 acres and has destroyed numerous homes and businesses in a matter of hours. The fire is currently at five percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 14: California Governor Jerry Brown (L) tours a school burned by the Camp Fire on November 14, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity, the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring over 135,000 acres, killing at least 48 people and destroying over 8,000 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 35 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 14: (L-R) California Governor Jerry Brown and FEMA Adminstrator Brock Long and U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke tour a school burned by the Camp Fire on November 14, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity, the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring over 135,000 acres, killing at least 48 people and destroying over 8,000 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 35 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 14: A rescue worker uses a cadaver dog to search for human remains at a mobile home park that was destroyed by the Camp Fire on November 14, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring over 135,000 acres, killing at least 48 people and has destroyed over 8,000 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 35 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 14: A rescue worker uses a cadaver dog to search for human remains at a mobile home park that was destroyed by the Camp Fire on November 14, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring over 135,000 acres, killing at least 48 people and has destroyed over 8,000 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 35 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 14: Rescue workers prepare to search for human remains at a mobile home park that was destroyed by the Camp Fire on November 14, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring over 135,000 acres, killing at least 48 people and has destroyed over 8,000 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 35 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 14: Yellow caution tape marks the spot where human remains were discovered at a mobile home park that was destroyed by the Camp Fire on November 14, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring over 135,000 acres, killing at least 48 people and has destroyed over 8,000 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 35 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 14: A rescue worker searches for human remains at a mobile home park that was destroyed by the Camp Fire on November 14, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring over 135,000 acres, killing at least 48 people and has destroyed over 8,000 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 35 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Power lines are seen against a smoky landscape near Pulga, California, east of Paradise, California on November 11, 2018. - Search teams scoured the carnage of California's most destructive ever wildfire for victims on Sunday, as the state-wide death toll rose to 26 with high winds hampering the effort to rescue property and save lives. At least 23 people have lost their lives in and around the Paradise community of 27,000, according to an official count by authorities. (Photo by Josh Edelson / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images) Yuba and Butte County Sheriff officers discover bone fragments inside a burned vehicle in Concow, California on November 11, 2018 after the Camp fire ripped through the area. - The death toll from the devastating California wildfire has matched that of the deadliest to hit the state, with 29 people killed, a local sheriff said on November 11. (Photo by Josh Edelson / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images) A hearse drives off with multiple bodies aboard after the Camp fire tore through the area in Concow, California on November 11, 2018. - The death toll from the devastating California wildfire has matched that of the deadliest to hit the state, with 29 people killed, a local sheriff said on November 11. (Photo by Josh Edelson / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images) TOPSHOT - Flames from the Camp fire burn near a home atop a ridge near Big Bend, California, on November 10, 2018. - The death toll from the most destructive fire to hit California rose to 23 on November 10 as rescue workers recovered more bodies of people killed by the devastating blaze. Ten of the bodies were found in the town of Paradise while four were discovered in the Concow area, both in Butte County. (Photo by Josh Edelson / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images) PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 10: Sheriff deputies walk through a neighborhood destroyed by the Camp Fire on November 10, 2018 near Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring 105,000 acres, killed 23 people and has destroyed over 6,700 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 20 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) OROVILLE, CA - NOVEMBER 11: The Camp Fire burns in the hills on November 11, 2018 near Oroville, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring over 105,000 acres, killed 23 people and has destroyed over 6,700 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 25 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) A helicopter makes a water drop in the Feather River Canyon, east of Paradise, California on November 11, 2018. - Search teams scoured the carnage of California's most destructive ever wildfire for victims on Sunday, as the state-wide death toll rose to 26 with high winds hampering the effort to rescue property and save lives. At least 23 people have lost their lives in and around the Paradise community of 27,000, according to an official count by authorities. (Photo by Josh Edelson / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images) OAKLAND, CA - NOVEMBER 11: Fans wear face masks in the stands during the NFL game between the Oakland Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on November 11, 2018 in Oakland, California. An Air Quality Advisory was issued due to heavy wildfire smoke in parts of the Bay Area from the Camp Fire in Butte County. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The fire, which broke out Nov. 8 and swept through the town of Paradise, has destroyed 12,637 homes, 310 multi-family residences and 483 commercial buildings. It has also damaged 421 homes and 100 commercial buildings.

With moderate to heavy rain forecast over the fire area Wednesday morning into Saturday, firefighters say the containment lines are holding and crews continue to work to reinforce direct and indirect control lines to increase containment.

More than 3,740 firefighters are still assigned to fight the fire, as well as 308 engines, 40 water tenders, 8 helicopters, 73 hand crews and 32 bulldozers, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

The Camp Fire, the deadliest in California history, is expected to be fully contained by Nov. 30.

#CampFire [update] Pulga Road at Camp Creek Road near Jarbo Gap (Butte County) is now 153,336 acres and 80% contained. Unified Command: @CALFIRE_ButteCo, @ButteSheriff, Paradise Police Department, and the USFS.https://t.co/CJkryyPNVZ pic.twitter.com/esCG8BMcpN — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) November 21, 2018

© 2018 KXTV