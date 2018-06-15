If you're tired of changing your clocks every daylight saving time, help might be on the way.

A bill was passed in the Senate Thursday that could make daylight saving time last the entire year.

The proposal is now sitting on the governor's desk for approval. If approved in November, the state legislature would have to pass another bill, with a two-thirds vote. It would then finally need federal approval.

Supporters of the idea say that forcing people to change their clock often causes unnecessary confusion and loss of sleep.

Daylight saving time, at the earliest, wouldn't end until at least 2019.

Information from the Capitol Television News Service was used in this report.

