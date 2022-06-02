Body of skater who fell through ice at Stampede Reservoir has been identified

Five other people were able to get out of the water, according to the Truckee Fire Protection District.

SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. — The Sierra County Sheriff's Office identified William Smallfield, 72, of Truckee on Monday as the skater who drowned at Stampede Reservoir.

The body of a skater who went missing Saturday afternoon after falling through the ice was found Sunday, according to the Sierra County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Smallfield's body was recovered from the Stampede Reservoir by Placer County Dive Team members.

Smallfield was one of eight people who were skating on a lake at the reservoir near Truckee when the ice broke. Six people fell in the water, and the other two started pulling people out of the water, according to a news release from the sheriff's office. The Truckee Fire Protection District said five people were able to get out of the water.

The Washoe County Hasty Team and Placer County Dive Team were part of the search efforts for the skater Sunday morning.

One of the skaters was taken to the Tahoe Forest Hospital with a dislocated shoulder and was released Saturday evening, according to the sheriff's office.

"We urge everyone to stay off the ice on area lakes. It is impossible to know the safety and stability of the ice, especially with the recent warmer temperatures," Truckee Fire Protection District said on Facebook.

