AUSTIN, Texas — A famous Texan is proving that getting vaccinated is "Willie" cool.

Austinite Willie Nelson received the COVID-19 vaccine via drive-thru on Jan. 13. The shot was given to him at the Family Hospital Systems (FHS).

The country singer showed a proud "thumbs up" after receiving the shot. FHS shared photos of the vaccination on its Facebook page, encouraging others to get vaccinated.

The health care provider captioned the post, "Getting your COVID vaccine is Willie cool."

This comes as Austin began distributing vaccines to the community. Nelson, at age 87, is included in the first phases of the vaccine distribution.

Austin Public Health officially launched its online portal to register for the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday. APH is prioritizing administering the vaccine to groups 1A and 1B, living in at-risk areas of the city.

At this time, vaccines are only available to those in Phase 1A and 1B, which include health care workers, those over 65 years old and those with chronic health conditions that put them at high risk for serious illness due to COVID-19.

