Some in Wilton evacuate as others choose to stay behind

For those staying, the wait beings to see what will happen with more rain on the way.

WILTON, Calif. — Thousands of Wilton area residents were told to leave their homes for safety as their entire town is under an evacuation order.

However, for some people, it's not so easy to just pick and go.

A Wilton father, his wife and his daughter are without power after power poles fell onto their home and several trees. Despite the situation and evacuation order, the family says they are not leaving their home.

"I'm just going to take my chances," said one resident.

On the other hand, James Panganiban is a father of four who hasn't had power since Saturday.

"There's a lot of people that are hunkering down out there," said James Panganiban, Wilton resident. "That's normally what we do, but we just had twins - twin boys. So that heat, they need it. That's why we left."

He decided to leave, but another neighbor says he's staying, despite a power pole coming down in front of his home.

"Two nights ago, when the wind was picking up, we could see the poles starting to really move. We were actually looking out the window, and it snapped in half. You can see it hit the eucalyptus trees and blow up," said Tony Dibenedetto, another Wilton resident.

The power lines on top of his home is one example of why officials are asking residents to seek shelter elsewhere.

"This is all about when the community comes together and helps one another. So since the evacuation center was housed in our city, I wanted to make sure that I can lend any support and make sure that the Red Cross and the county knows that the City of Elk Grove is here to support them in any way that we can," said Mayor Bobbi Singh-Allen.

"We have animals, and we need to make sure that they're safe. If we went somewhere, it'd be hard to bring all the animals," said Dibenedetto.

For those leaving, there's a sense of relief knowing their family will be safe.

The evacuation center taking people in is located at the Sacramento Asian Sports Foundation in Elk Grove. There's also one taking pets which is located right across the road.

