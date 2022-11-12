Winter storm leads to school closures in Tahoe area

Both the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District and the Lake Tahoe Unified School District announced school closures for Monday.

Example video title will go here for this video

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Heavy snow, blocked roads and power outages have caused some schools to cancel class on Monday in the Tahoe area.

Northern California has been facing the brunt of a winter storm over the weekend, that could still see up to a couple more inches of snow above 4,500 feet Monday in the Sierra.

Due to impacts from the storm, both the Lake Tahoe Unified School District and the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District have canceled classes on Monday.

Lake Tahoe Unified said the closures come due to heavy snow, power outages impacting several schools, blocked roadways and even some campus that aren't ready to reopen just yet.

Tahoe Truckee Unified said they still needed some neighborhood roads reopened for their buses.