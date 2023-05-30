'I can’t afford to live here' | Winter weather impacting spring real estate in Pollock Pines

In April of 2022 – 50 homes were up for sale in the foothills town, this April just 20 according to Z Group Real Estate.

POLLOCK PINES, Calif. — The harsh storms California saw this winter are still having an impact in communities across the area, and in Pollock Pines, it is now impacting the spring real estate market.

In April of 2022, 50 homes were up for sale in the foothills town, this April just 20, according to Z Group Real Estate.

For realtor Danielle Perreira’s clients who do want to move, the extra cleanup time and cost is delaying them from listing their homes.

“People who are looking to move down the hill to an area that doesn't get as much snow, that isn't as impacted during the winter months and also just closer to some things like hospitals, health care and shops,” said Perreira.

She says the winter cleanup is adding on average an additional $1,500 to the cost of selling. But some like Marlene Ruth of Ruth’s Dolls can’t afford the cleanup from the winter storm.

“How are these people going to live here if you can’t buy a house and get any kind of insurance like I haven’t got now,” said Ruth.

Insurance is a deterrent to people wanting to buy a home in the foothills.

Last week, State Farm announced they will no longer be issuing homeowners policies in California.

“We do like to pull a quote before we actually even list a property so we have a general idea what insurance is going to cost for a new buyer because it will change with a new occupant and then we also like to pull them before we write an offer for our clients who are looking to purchase property,” said Perreira.

But for residents like Marlene Ruth, it’s just another hit to the small town home they love.

“California, people are moving, and I might be right along with them. I’ve never been out of the state of California. I don't know what it would be like, but I can’t afford to live here,” said Ruth.

It’s not just the delays in getting homes on the market but also a slower start to sale. Z Group Real Estate had sold 19 homes last April as opposed to only five this April.

