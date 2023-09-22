x
Winters High School homecoming rally, dance postponed due to 'violent' threat

The threat came from an ongoing dispute at Winters High School, prompting officials to lock down the campus from 8:15-9:45 a.m. Friday.

WINTERS, Calif. — Winters High School is postponing its homecoming rally and dance after the Winters Police Department received a "report of a threat of potential violence" Friday.

The threat came from an ongoing dispute at Winters High School, prompting officials to lock down the campus from 8:15-9:45 a.m. Friday. 

After investigating, officials say they deemed the threats to be unfounded and school staff and law enforcement were able to "de-escalate the situation."

In response to the incident, the Winters Joint Unified School District announced they would be postponing the downtown homecoming rally and the homecoming dance, but will still let the homecoming game continue. 

"We are prioritizing safety for all in attendance through increased staff supervision, private security support and a heightened law enforcement presence [at the football game]," said the district in a statement.  

There is no rescheduled date for the events yet. 

