Minor hit, injured by car while walking to school in Winters

Officials say the minor crossed the street near the Anderson and Apricot avenues intersection but was outside of the crosswalk lines.

WINTERS, Calif. — A student was hit by a car while walking to school in Winters Thursday morning, according to the Winters Police Department.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. when the driver was heading eastbound on Anderson Avenue and wasn't able to stop before hitting the student. Officials say the minor crossed the street near the Anderson Avenue and Apricot Avenue intersection but was outside of the crosswalk lines and the car had the right-of-way.

The crash is under investigation, but officials say speed wasn't a factor.

The student was taken to the hospital after complaining about pain in their leg.

No further information is available.

