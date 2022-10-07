Somber vigil held in Winters for teen still missing one week after crash

Eduardo Fierros was involved in a crash on July 3 around midnight just West of Canal Lane in Winters, according to the California Highway Patrol.

WINTERS, Calif. — Family, friends and other community members filled the St. Anthony Parrish Church in Winters Saturday to offer prayers for the teen who went missing after the truck he was driving sank in a nearby creek after hitting a tree.

The teen's sister Marivel Fierros said family members had planned to host a celebration on July 9 for the recent Winters High School graduate, Eduardo Fierros, 18. Instead, the community prayed together, and at times in silence, hoped that answers would soon follow.

Eduardo Fierros was involved in a crash on July 3 around midnight just West of Canal Lane in Winters, according to the California Highway Patrol. The truck is believed to have struck a tree before landing in Putah Creek, which varies in depth, ranging from shallow to more than 20-feet deep.

“We just need to know where he is,” Marivel Fierros said.

The truck belonged to the father of another teenager who was also involved and survived the crash, according to CHP. That teenager told police that Fierros was driving when the truck crashed. There is no word yet on what caused the crash.

Family, friends and a numerous law enforcement agencies have been assisting with the daunting recovery efforts, but have not been able to locate the teen. Putah Creek is surrounded by thick brush and thistles, and the water is murky with low-visibility. Divers, boats, kayaks and helicopters have been used in the search.

Eduardo Fierros is described by loved ones as an energetic, positive and intelligent person. He was accepted to California State University Sacramento where he planned to study Civil Engineering, Marivel Fierros said. He had recently been awarded numerous scholarships from Winters High School after finishing with a 4.0 GPA.

“I’m praying that we find Efi with a beating heart and breathing,” said Pedro Garcia, a long-time friend of the teen. “And that we are able to get him home and make many more memories with him.”

As time drags on, family members are hoping professional divers or others with experience locating persons in the water might help. They say they will continue to search the area until Eduardo Fierros is found.

