Four years ago, Pat Withrow challenged incumbent Steve Moore for San Joaquin County Sheriff. However, Withrow lost.

In Tuesday's primary election, he tried again. This time, Withrow won.

In a stunning defeat, Withrow defeated Moore 58 percent to 41 percent to become the San Joaquin County Sheriff-Elect. There will be no run-off in November.

"I was a little surprised, always nervous. You know, you work hard and do a good job and try to get your message out. But, we've seen over and over again in these elections that you never know what's going to happen until the day of," Withrow said. "We thought we had done what we needed to do. I was very relieved when the numbers started coming in."

Withrow spent 28 years with the San Joaquin County Sheriffs Office rising to the rank of sergeant. He says over the next six months he will set up an office and start with a transition team.

He plans on meeting with employees within the sheriff's office to find out what improvements they would like to see happen. One of his ideas at the top of his list is putting more deputies on the streets.

"Right out of the gate is we want to re-staff regular patrol. So, we'll have a lot more routine patrol cars rolling around, being involved in the neighborhood, getting back into that community policing mode," Withrow said.

Withrow also says he has asked former San Joaquin County chief medical examiner Dr. Bennet Omalu to return to his old position after resigning last December after being at odds with Sheriff Moore.

"I have spoken to Dr. Omalu and he told me before last night that if we won, he would be willing to come back and work if the county would hire him. And, I know he has applied for the position," Withrow said.

Withrow begins his job as sheriff in January.

