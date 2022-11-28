West Sacramento woman arrested on suspicion of DUI after deadly Highway 160 accident

A 20-year-old woman is accused of vehicular manslaughter after she allegedly hit and killed an 18-year-old driver Sunday night.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A West Sacramento woman was arrested Sunday night in connection with a deadly accident on SR-160.

According to California Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 9:30 p.m. on SR-160 just north of SR-12.

A CHP accident report says a 20-year-old West Sacramento woman was driving her 2004 Subaru southbound when she crossed over into the northbound lanes and collided head-on with an 18-year-old man driving a 1998 Honda.

CHP says the 20-year-old showed signs of alcohol intoxication and was arrested on suspicion of DUI. The 18-year-old driving the Honda was pronounced dead as he was being taken to UC Davis Medical Center.

The road was reopened around 10:45 p.m. Sunday.