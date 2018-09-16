Delia Castro, 21, climbed into the front seat of a patrol car after she had been arrested Saturday for walking down SR-99 near Fremont St.

She had been handcuffed and put in the back of the patrol car but was able to move into the driver's seat. She then fled in the patrol car on SR-99.

CHP pursued Castro for several miles while she drove down SR-99, south-bound I-5 and stopped on Lathrop Ave.

After stopping, Castro followed officer's orders and was arrested for car theft, evading and resisting arrest.

She was booked into San Joaquin County Jail and will appear in court on September 18.

This incident marks the fifth time an emergency vehicle has been stolen in the Sacramento and Stockton areas. Below is a list of the emergency vehicles stolen over the last three months in Sacramento, Stockton and Yuba City.

July 14: Two suspects led police on a nearly two-hour chase after stealing a Sacramento Metro Fire truck near Lake Oroville.

Aug. 13: A suspect was arrested after taking an ambulance from a hospital in Stockton.

Aug. 17: A CHP patrol car was taken while an officer responded to a crash along Highway 50 in Sacramento.

Aug. 25: A police patrol car was stolen in Yuba City while officers responded to a suspected robbery at Home Depot.

In all five cases, no one was injured, and all suspects were arrested peacefully.

